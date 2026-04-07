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WKN: A3C8JN | ISIN: SE0016609911 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Niutech Environment Technology Corporation: Niutech Launches a 100,000 Ton-Per-Year Tire Pyrolysis Expansion Project, Sets a New Benchmark for Comprehensive Tire Resource Utilization with Next-Gen Technology

JINAN, China, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niutech Environment Technology Corporation (Niutech), a globally recognized leader in continuous pyrolysis, announced on March 24 that its majority-owned subsidiary, Shandong Hesheng Environment Technology Co., Ltd.(Hesheng), has officially broke ground on a 100,000 tons per year (TPY) tire pyrolysis expansion project, which scales up Hesheng's total annual processing capacity from 60,000 TPY to 160,000 TPY, becoming a global leading enterprise as the world's largest collection, processing and comprehensive utilization for tire resource recovery through pyrolysis.

On the product aspect, leveraging Niutech's technical R&D capabilities, Hesheng continues to enhance stability and quality of its pyrolysis products. Currently, Hesheng's tire pyrolysis oil has obtained international certifications, enabling it to high-end global markets. Meanwhile, through technological innovation, pyrolysis carbon black is continuously being upgraded toward standardization and high-value-added applications to better meet customer demands for product consistency, stability, and application performance.

As the global circular economy accelerates, demand for high-quality pyrolysis oil and pyrolysis carbon black from international tire manufacturers, chemical companies, and related material customers is steadily growing. Upon completion of the capacity expansion, Hesheng will possess stronger capabilities for large-scale and stable supply, better meeting the downstream market's demand for reliable, high-quality recycled materials in significant volumes.

Niutech also stated that in the future, the company will continue to leverage its technological innovation and capital strengths as a listed company to drive the iterative upgrading and large-scale application of pyrolysis technology and equipment, contributing to the resource recovery and recycling of global waste tires as well as green and low-carbon development.

Website: www.niutechpyrolysis.com
Email: contact@niutech.com
Youtube: @niutechpyrolysis

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950965/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/niutech-launches-a-100-000-ton-per-year-tire-pyrolysis-expansion-project-sets-a-new-benchmark-for-comprehensive-tire-resource-utilization-with-next-gen-technology-302735324.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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