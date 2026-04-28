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WKN: A3C8JN | ISIN: SE0016609911 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 13:18 Uhr
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Niutech to Present Intelligent Continuous Pyrolysis Technology for European Circular Economy Closed-Loop at IFAT Munich 2026

JINAN, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 IFAT Munich International Environmental Technology Fair will take place in Germany from May 4 to 7. As a key global benchmark for waste management, resource recovery and environmental technology, IFAT serves not only as a showcase for cutting-edge international technologies, but also as a window into global circular economy trends and industrial upgrading pathways. This year, Niutech will present its integrated pyrolysis solutions for more than 30 waste types - including waste tires, waste plastics, oily sludge, tar residue, medical waste and biomass - at Booth B4.505 in Hall B4 of the Messe München exhibition center. The exhibition will fully demonstrate the company's technological innovation, project implementation and international service capabilities in circular economy applications.

At this year's exhibition, Niutech will focus on showcasing its new-generation high-capacity industrial continuous intelligent pyrolysis plant. With an annual single-unit processing capacity of 10,000 to 50,000 tons per year (tpy), the system delivers leapfrog improvements in unit processing capacity, operational efficiency, overall cost control and product quality, delivering strong profitability and a shortened investment payback period for customers.

As a globally recognized provider of integrated pyrolysis solutions with fully independent intellectual property rights, Niutech's new-generation production line presented at this exhibition reflects the company's continuous breakthroughs in high processing capacity, continuous operation, intelligence and stable performance. Meanwhile, addressing the differentiated needs of different countries and regions in terms of waste types, environmental standards, investment models and end-use applications, Niutech continues to improve its integrated service system covering R&D, solution design, equipment manufacturing, project implementation and operational support, delivering more targeted solutions to global customers. To date, the company's technology and equipment have obtained EU CE certification, German TÜV certification and EU ATEX explosion-proof certification, while its projects have achieved ISCC International Sustainability and Carbon Certification. Niutech's high-end continuous pyrolysis production lines have been successfully delivered to dozens of countries and regions including Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Hungary and Estonia, and have become the technology equipment supplier for multiple Fortune Global 500 companies' circular economy projects. Niutech is a trusted partner in the global high-end continuous pyrolysis equipment market.

Website: www.niutechpyrolysis.com
Email: contact@niutech.com
Youtube: @niutechpyrolysis

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967692/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/niutech-to-present-intelligent-continuous-pyrolysis-technology-for-european-circular-economy-closed-loop-at-ifat-munich-2026-302755623.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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