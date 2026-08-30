Yaber Launches Cordless Vacuum HP20: TÜV-Tested 180AW Suction, SGS-certified H13 HEPA Filtration, and SenseCleanAI AI Detection Under $200

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber announced the launch of the Yaber HP20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, redefining what budget-conscious consumers can expect, featuring TÜV-certified true 180AW suction, SGS-verified H13 HEPA filtration, and SenseClean AI that automatically adjusts power based on real-time debris detection.

TÜV-tested 180AW Suction Powerful Performance from Floor to Carpet

Compared to other low-aw vacuums, The HP20 delivers genuine TÜV-tested 180AW suction - a rarity in this price bracket. Its stiff-bristle roller brush effectively loosens embedded dirt from carpets and floors, while the powerful airflow lifts even stubborn debris, leaving surfaces spotless. Unlike ordinary vacuums, the HP20's cyclone technology ensures consistent, fade-free performance from start to finish - so you never have to worry about weakening pickup halfway through cleaning.

SGS-certified H13 HEPA Filtration for Healthier Homes

Beyond visible dirt, the HP20 features a sealed 5-stage filtration system with H13 HEPA media, certified by SGS to capture 99.97% of microscopic particles, including fine dust, pollen, and pet dander under lab conditions. An anti-backflow design prevents contaminants from escaping back into the air - making it a top choice for families with children, pets, or allergy-sensitive members.

Auto-Suction Based on Dust Level by SenseClean AI Technology

No more manual mode switching. Equipped with Yaber's SenseClean AI technology, the HP20 scans the floor thousands of times per second to detect dust levels in real time. It then automatically adjusts suction power - high for heavy messes, low for light dust - optimizing cleaning efficiency while maximizing battery life, so you clean smarter, not harder.

Visible Cleaning with Green LED Light and Versatile Attachments

To help users clean areas often overlooked, the HP20 incorporates a green LED dust detection light, revealing hidden dust, pet hair, and fine particles that ordinary lighting may miss.

Combined with an adjustable extension tube and multiple cleaning accessories, the HP20 easily converts into a handheld cleaner for stairs, furniture, sofas, car interiors, corners, baseboards, and other hard-to-reach spaces.

Pricing and Availability

The Yaber HP20 is now live on Amazon's official Yaber store:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0H2LWWYCX?maas=maas_adg_2F3844CE879126CA012EB35527CF1C50_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1. For a limited time, apply code HP20PANPR at checkout to enjoy the exclusive launch price of $139.99. Don't miss this opportunity to experience premium cleaning performance at an exceptional value.

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