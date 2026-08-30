

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Limited (AIRYY, AIRC.L, 0753.HK, 601111.SS) reported a wider loss for the first half of 2026, reflecting higher operating costs, particularly jet fuel expenses, although revenue increased 10.54% year over year.



Loss attributable to equity shareholders of the company for the period widened to RMB 2.288 billion or RMB 0.13 per share from RMB 1.805 billion or RMB 0.11 per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the period was RMB 89.267 billion up 10.54% from RMB 80.757 billion last year. Other income and gains for the period grew to RMB 3.270 billion from RMB 2.616 billion in the prior year.



Air China did not pay or propose any dividend to ordinary shareholders during the six months ended June 30, 2026, or the corresponding period in 2025. The company also has not proposed any dividend since the end of either reporting period.



Shares of Air China closed Friday's regular trading session at HK$3.970, down HK$0.015, or 0.38%, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



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