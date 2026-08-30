

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. (0670.HK,600115.SS) posted a wider loss for the six months ended 30 June 2026, reflecting higher operating expenses. Revenue for the period grew 11.09%.



Loss attributable to owners of the company for the period widened to RMB 2.179 billion or RMB 0.11 per share, from RMB 1.431 billion or RMB 0.06 per share last year.



Total operating expenses was RMB 79.657 billion compared to RMB 69.729 billion in the prior year.



Revenue for the period grew 11.09% to RMB 74.234 billion from RMB 66.822 billion last year.



0670.HK closed Friday's regular trading at HK$2.910 up HK$0.010 or 0.34%



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