BNP Paribas SA: BNP PARIBAS GROUP: SUDAN LITIGATION STATEMENT FROM BNP PARIBAS

SUDAN LITIGATION:

STATEMENT FROM BNP PARIBAS

Paris, 30th August 2026

This appeal will be decided on the governing Swiss law.

BNP Paribas is confident that the trial court fundamentally misconstrued Swiss law, committed numerous legal errors, and sidelined highly relevant evidence showing that the financial transactions at issue were authorized under Swiss and European law.

The Bank's arguments are strongly supported by the Government of Switzerland, whose law governs this case, as well as by the Government of the United States, distinguished academics and jurists, and leading industry organizations.

The briefs filed by Plaintiffs and third parties last week and this week, offer nothing new, simply recycling arguments these authorities have soundly rejected.

The Bank will file its reply brief in due course and looks forward to presenting its case before the second circuit.

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