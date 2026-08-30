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WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104 | Ticker-Symbol: BNP
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 21:53
102,78 Euro
+0,02 % +0,02
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
Eurozone 50
EURONEXT-100
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,82103,1018:37
102,62102,9028.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2026 18:22 Uhr
116 Leser
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BNP Paribas SA: BNP PARIBAS GROUP: SUDAN LITIGATION STATEMENT FROM BNP PARIBAS

SUDAN LITIGATION:

STATEMENT FROM BNP PARIBAS

Paris, 30th August 2026

This appeal will be decided on the governing Swiss law.

BNP Paribas is confident that the trial court fundamentally misconstrued Swiss law, committed numerous legal errors, and sidelined highly relevant evidence showing that the financial transactions at issue were authorized under Swiss and European law.

The Bank's arguments are strongly supported by the Government of Switzerland, whose law governs this case, as well as by the Government of the United States, distinguished academics and jurists, and leading industry organizations.

The briefs filed by Plaintiffs and third parties last week and this week, offer nothing new, simply recycling arguments these authorities have soundly rejected.

The Bank will file its reply brief in due course and looks forward to presenting its case before the second circuit.

Attachment

  • STATEMENT FROM BNP PARIBAS_SUDAN LITIGATION_30.08docx

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.