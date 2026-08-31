Private streaming archive platform tackles "The Archive Problem" as it builds a new category for preserving, organizing and watching private video.

Oakland, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2026) - ClosedCast, a private streaming archive platform, is expanding the way families, churches, teams, organizations and businesses preserve and watch important video with approved and certified apps available through the Roku Channel Store and Zapier App Marketplace.





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ClosedCast gives users a private, organized home for videos they want to keep and revisit. Instead of relying on public social platforms, scattered cloud folders or temporary sharing links, users can upload and organize videos into private collections, invite the people they choose, and stream their archives on the web and Roku TV.

ClosedCast was created to address what the company calls "The Archive Problem" - the growing challenge of meaningful recordings becoming scattered across phones, computers, cloud drives, meeting platforms, old accounts and forgotten folders. The files may still exist, but over time they become increasingly difficult to find, share and actually watch.

"Most technology was built to help people discover something new. ClosedCast was built to help people return to what matters," said Jay Christian, Founder of ClosedCast. "Private video deserves a permanent, organized and watchable home."

Image: The ClosedCast "Archive Problem" concept - scattered recordings organized into one private streaming archive, ready to watch on Roku. Credit: ClosedCast.

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The ClosedCast Roku app moves private archives from folders to the television, providing a familiar streaming experience without public feeds, advertisements or unrelated recommendations. The ClosedCast Zapier app extends the platform into automation, allowing users and organizations to connect their private video workflows with other business and productivity applications.

Together, the Roku and Zapier integrations demonstrate ClosedCast's broader vision: private video should be accessible on the devices people use to watch it and connected to the tools organizations use to manage it.

As private video collections continue to grow, ClosedCast is helping define and lead the emerging private streaming archive category - an underserved area between public video platforms, cloud file storage and complex enterprise video systems.

Built for archives, not algorithms.

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About ClosedCast

ClosedCast is a private streaming archive designed to help families, churches, organizations, teams and communities preserve meaningful video collections. ClosedCast combines private video sharing, organized archives and streaming playback into one experience designed for long-term access rather than public discovery or algorithmic engagement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311844