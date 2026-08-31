PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Tender Offer

PolyPeptide Group: Samsung Peptide AG publishes offer prospectus for public tender offer for PolyPeptide Group AG



31-Aug-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release - ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Samsung Peptide AG publishes offer prospectus for public tender offer for PolyPeptide Group AG Baar, 31 August 2026 - PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, today announced that Samsung Peptide AG, a direct subsidiary of Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., a leading global CDMO, has published the offer prospectus for its public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of PolyPeptide Group AG. This follows the publication by Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. of the pre-announcement of the public tender offer on 20 July 2026. Samsung Peptide AG ("Samsung Peptide"), a direct subsidiary of Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. ("Samsung Biologics"), today published the offer prospectus ("Offer Prospectus") for its public tender offer (the "Offer") for all publicly held registered shares of PolyPeptide Group AG ("PolyPeptide"). The offer price amounts to CHF 44.31 net in cash per registered share of PolyPeptide (the "Offer Price"), valuing PolyPeptide's equity at approximately CHF 1.46 billion. The Offer Price implies a premium of 40.0% compared with the last unaffected on-exchange closing price on 10 April 2026, the trading day immediately prior to the publication of the first media speculation about a potential transaction (which amounted to CHF 31.65), and a premium of 11.6% to the volume-weighted average share price over the last sixty (60) trading days prior to the publication of the pre-announcement of the Offer (being CHF 39.72). The Board of Directors of PolyPeptide (the "Board"), acting through its independent and non-conflicted members, unanimously recommends that PolyPeptide's shareholders accept the Offer. The Board's recommendation is supported by an independent fairness opinion from IFBC AG, concluding that the Offer Price is fair from a financial point of view. The report of the Board on the Offer (the "Board Report") and the fairness opinion are available at https://www.polypeptide.com/investors/samsung-peptide-ag-tender-offer/ . Draupnir Holding B.V., PolyPeptide's largest individual shareholder owning a stake of approximately 55.65% based on total shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares), has committed to tender all of its shares into the Offer. The main offer period during which the shareholders of PolyPeptide may tender their shares is expected to last from 15 September 2026 to 12 October 2026, 4:00 p.m. Swiss time. The Offer is subject to the satisfaction of customary offer conditions, including a minimum acceptance rate of 66?% on a fully diluted share count basis (excluding treasury shares) and the receipt of regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions. The terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer Prospectus. The Offer Prospectus, which also includes the Board Report, and additional Offer Documentation (as defined below) of Samsung Peptide are available at https://samsungbiologics.com/offer. Samsung Peptide intends to initiate a squeeze-out procedure and to delist the PolyPeptide shares from the SIX following the settlement of the Offer. Contact PolyPeptide Group AG

Corporate Communications

Lauren Starr

mediateam@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580



Finance / Investor Relations

Tim Brandl

investorrelations@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580 About PolyPeptide PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com . @PolyPeptide -- follow us on LinkedIn About Samsung Peptide and Samsung Biologics Samsung Peptide is a direct subsidiary of Samsung Biologics. Samsung Biologics and PolyPeptide have concluded a transaction agreement on 17 July 2026 regarding the Offer. Samsung Peptide is acting as the formal offeror of the Offer. Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing. With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II in Korea, and 60,000 from the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., Samsung Biologics holds total global manufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters. Samsung Biologics has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities. Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics. By implementing the ExellenS framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity. Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. Samsung Biologics is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health. For more information, please visit https://samsungbiologics.com . Legal Notice and Disclaimer No Offer / Offer Restrictions The information in this media release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase, sell, exchange or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or subscribe to, any registered shares or other securities of PolyPeptide or any other person, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract in relation thereto. This media release is not part of Samsung Peptide's Offer Prospectus or any other publication, communication or other documentation of Samsung Peptide or Samsung Biologics relating to the Offer (the "Offer Documentation"). Terms and conditions of the Offer have been published by Samsung Peptide and Samsung Biologics in the Offer Documentation. Shareholders of PolyPeptide are urged to read the Offer Documentation, which is available at https://samsungbiologics.com/offer . This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution in any country or jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require Samsung Peptide or Samsung Biologics to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Offer in any way, to make an additional filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in relation to the Offer. Full Offer restrictions can be found in Samsung Peptide's Offer Prospectus at https://samsungbiologics.com/offer . Forward-looking Information and Statements This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for the Group's business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect the Group's future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as 'expects', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'plans', 'projects', 'outlook' or similar expressions. There are numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond PolyPeptide's control, that could cause the group's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this media release and that could affect the group's ability to achieve its stated targets. Although PolyPeptide believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved. Except as otherwise required by law, PolyPeptide disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments.

End of Inside Information