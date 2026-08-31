Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 31 August 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc did not acquire its own shares during week 35/2026

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) did not acquire its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) during week 35 (24 August 2026 - 28 August 2026).

Sampo has an ongoing share buyback programme up to a maximum of EUR 350 million.The programme, which started on 7 May 2026 and will end no later than 30 October 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

Since no own A shares were acquired during week 35, Sampo still owns in total 24,775,710 of its own A shares representing 0.93 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc, as disclosed on 24 August 2026.



SAMPO PLC

Investors Relations and Group Communications



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

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