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WKN: 855471 | ISIN: JP3143600009 | Ticker-Symbol: IOC
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 07:56
11,405 Euro
-0,04 % -0,005
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
ITOCHU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITOCHU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,33011,50008:38
11,30511,50008:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DENTSU SOKEN
DENTSU SOKEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DENTSU SOKEN INC15,100-1,95 %
ITOCHU CORPORATION11,405-0,04 %
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