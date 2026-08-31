Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer auf Rekordhoch: Bohrkern unterm Mikroskop - bei dieser Kupfer-Aktie könnte jetzt das Labor den wichtigen Unterschied machen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 08:41
189,08 Euro
+0,68 % +1,28
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA Tech 100
S&P 100
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
188,90189,0608:41
188,88189,0808:41
PR Newswire
31.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWI Group: SWI becomes an NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP)

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Group (AMS: SWICH), an investment firm with 3.6 gigawatts of power capacity across Europe and the US, has announced that it has become a member of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) program as a Preferred Partner.

SWI Group joins a select group of NVIDIA partners with validated competencies and proven expertise in AI infrastructure. NVIDIA Partner Network membership gives SWI Group access to NVIDIA reference architectures and validated configurations, supporting the deployment of new NVIDIA certified capacity as the platform expands.

As a Preferred Partner, SWI Group can deploy NVIDIA-accelerated computing infrastructure across a full range of AI workloads, from model training and fine-tuning to production-scale inference and agentic AI. SWI's NVIDIA-certified competencies span compute, networking and enterprise software. Together, they suggest the company's ambition to operate as a vertically integrated compute provider: deploying the latest NVIDIA GPUs in its own AI factories and running an AI cloud platform on NVIDIA AI Enterprise software.

"SWI Group takes another step in its journey to becoming a fully vertically integrated global AI player: first came land, power, shell; now chips, tokens and applications. Our collaboration with NVIDIA will help us establish a strong position in Europe, the US and beyond." said Max-Hervé George, Founder and CEO of SWI Group.

SWI also recently acquired a majority stake in Genesis Digital Assets (now known as SWI Digital), a 1.3 gigawatts data center company as its main presence in the US. In Europe, SWI has built AiOnX, a 2.3 gigawatt portfolio in Ireland, the UK, Spain, Denmark and Italy, with one site having been leased to a hyperscaler tenant.

Investment in other areas of the SWI Group business will continue, with a recent announcement being made that Varia US, managed by SWI, has signed a USD 693.9 million joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management.

About SWI Group
SWI Group (SWI Capital Holding Ltd) is a global investment group specializing in private markets, listed on Euronext Amsterdam under ticker SWICH. Formed through the merger of Icona and Stoneweg, the Group deploys its own capital across digital infrastructure, real estate and other private-market opportunities, combining an entrepreneurial approach with institutional discipline. For more information, visit www.swi.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swi-becomes-an-nvidia-cloud-partner-ncp-302864399.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.