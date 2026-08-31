SWI Group: SWI becomes an NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP)

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Group (AMS: SWICH), an investment firm with 3.6 gigawatts of power capacity across Europe and the US, has announced that it has become a member of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) program as a Preferred Partner.

SWI Group joins a select group of NVIDIA partners with validated competencies and proven expertise in AI infrastructure. NVIDIA Partner Network membership gives SWI Group access to NVIDIA reference architectures and validated configurations, supporting the deployment of new NVIDIA certified capacity as the platform expands.

As a Preferred Partner, SWI Group can deploy NVIDIA-accelerated computing infrastructure across a full range of AI workloads, from model training and fine-tuning to production-scale inference and agentic AI. SWI's NVIDIA-certified competencies span compute, networking and enterprise software. Together, they suggest the company's ambition to operate as a vertically integrated compute provider: deploying the latest NVIDIA GPUs in its own AI factories and running an AI cloud platform on NVIDIA AI Enterprise software.

"SWI Group takes another step in its journey to becoming a fully vertically integrated global AI player: first came land, power, shell; now chips, tokens and applications. Our collaboration with NVIDIA will help us establish a strong position in Europe, the US and beyond." said Max-Hervé George, Founder and CEO of SWI Group.

SWI also recently acquired a majority stake in Genesis Digital Assets (now known as SWI Digital), a 1.3 gigawatts data center company as its main presence in the US. In Europe, SWI has built AiOnX, a 2.3 gigawatt portfolio in Ireland, the UK, Spain, Denmark and Italy, with one site having been leased to a hyperscaler tenant.

Investment in other areas of the SWI Group business will continue, with a recent announcement being made that Varia US, managed by SWI, has signed a USD 693.9 million joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management.

About SWI Group

SWI Group (SWI Capital Holding Ltd) is a global investment group specializing in private markets, listed on Euronext Amsterdam under ticker SWICH. Formed through the merger of Icona and Stoneweg, the Group deploys its own capital across digital infrastructure, real estate and other private-market opportunities, combining an entrepreneurial approach with institutional discipline. For more information, visit www.swi.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swi-becomes-an-nvidia-cloud-partner-ncp-302864399.html