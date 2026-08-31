Nearly three years have passed since Shell announced that it intended to divest its wholly owned subsidiary Sonnen and was seeking a new investor or at least a majority shareholder. The sale has now been completed. The companies involved did not issue any official announcements, although German business newspaper Handelsblatt learned of the transaction and reported on it around two weeks ago. In response to an inquiry from pv magazine, Shell confirmed that it completed the sale of Sonnen to Tiven. "This step supports our ongoing efforts to optimize our portfolio. We believe Tiven and Aurelius ...

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