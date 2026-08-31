

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - InPost S.A. (INPST.AS), an e-commerce logistics provider, Monday reported lower earnings for the second quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased by 18.2 percent.



Further, the company provided its outlook for the third quarter and revised its guidance for fiscal 2026.



Quarterly earnings decreased to PLN 93 million or PLN 0.19 per share from PLN133.3 million or PLN 0.28 per share last year.



Earnings reflected cost of sales that increased to PLN 3.4 billion from PLN 2.7 billion over a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, earnings declined 50.1 percent to PLN 132.9 million from PLN 266.2 million prior year.



Nonetheless, EBITDA increased 7.8 percent to PLN 980.6 million from PLN 910 million previous year.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 4.4 percent to PLN 1.04 billion from PLN 999.5 million same period last year, on continued profit growth in Poland and a strong acceleration in Eurozone.



Revenue rose 18.2 percent to PLN 4.17 billion from PLN 3.53 billion prior year, driven by particularly strong performance in the Eurozone (+37.9% YoY) and continued double-digit increase in Poland (+12.7% YoY).



Parcel volumes grew 16 percent to 380.9 million from 329.4 million a year ago, with Eurozone leading the growth by 30 percent year on year.



Looking forward to the next quarter, the company expects YoY volume growth in the low-single-digit percentage range.



For the full year, the logistics firm now expects Adjusted EBITDA to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage year-on-year versus the flat outlook expected previously.



On Friday, shares closed at €15.52 at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.



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