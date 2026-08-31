Huawei Consumer Business Group: HUAWEI AppGallery and GameCenter Wrap Up a Week of Playing Together at Gamescom 2026

Five days of live gameplay, community activities, and exclusive rewards bring players together in Cologne

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppGallery and GameCenter closed out an unforgettable Gamescom 2026, delivering five days of non-stop gaming that brought players together from across the globe. From August 26 to 30, the Huawei booth at Hall 7, Booth B.031 buzzed with energy as visitors dove into hands-on gameplay, competitive challenges, and a celebration of the titles available across Huawei's ecosystem.

A Showcase Built with Leading Partners

This year's lineup brought together a diverse mix of developers and franchises, led by GameCenter's Mini Games Collection, Petal Paws by SkyFu, World of Tanks Blitz by Wargaming, and MapleStory R: Evolution by Rastar Games. Visitors also enjoyed Asphalt Legends by Gameloft, State of Survival by FunPlus, Infinity Kingdom by YOOZOO, and Motto Immortal by GOAT Games, offering something for every kind of player, from racing and strategy to adventure and casual fun. "European players are incredibly enthusiastic, and seeing them experience Petal Paws first-hand at the booth was a real highlight for us," said a developer at SkyFu. "Gamescom is the perfect place to connect with this community, and the response has been beyond what we hoped for."

Hands-On Fun on the Booth Floor

The booth was designed for players who wanted to jump straight into the action. Throughout the show, visitors took part in game quizzes to earn rewards, joined quick gameplay challenges on the booth floor and main stage, and collected stamps across different zones for a chance to win through the lucky draw. The result was an interactive hub where discovery and play went hand in hand, and where fans could connect over the games they love.

A Standout Main Stage Moment

Each day brought a new focus, from Mini Games and Petal Paws to State of Survival and MapleStory R: Evolution, with Infinity Kingdom and Motto Immortal also taking their turn in the spotlight. The highlight came on August 29, the key date for the AppGallery booth, when the main stage hosted two headline activities: an interactive show featuring World of Tanks Blitz by Wargaming, combining audience quizzes and quick one-on-one gameplay challenges, and a second powered by Asphalt Legends. It proved to be the peak of the week for competitive players and fans alike. "So many activities on the stage and so many gifts to win, it was honestly one of my favorite booths at Gamescom," said one visitor. "I got to try games I'd never played before and walked away with a prize. I'll definitely be back next year."

Exclusive Offers and Prizes for the Community

The celebration extended well beyond the games themselves. Throughout the show, AppGallery treated gamers to exclusive coupons offering up to 25% off across most European countries. Lucky visitors also walked away with a range of Huawei prizes, including the HUAWEI FreeClip, HUAWEI FreeBuds 7i, and HUAWEI Band 10, along with collectible AppGallery and Game Center bags and badges that quickly became sought-after mementoes of the event.

The Adventure Continues

Gamescom 2026 may have come to a close, but the community keeps growing. Players can install HUAWEI AppGallery to explore a curated collection of top titles, unlock exclusive rewards, and stay connected with gamers around the world. To keep the momentum going all year round, join the conversation on Discord at https://discord.gg/appgalleryeu and follow the AppGallery Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AppGalleryOfficialPage for the latest news, events, and offers.

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