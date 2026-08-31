Valmet Oyj: Valmet improves heat recovery and energy efficiency at Helen's Salmisaari pellet heating plant in Finland

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 31, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a flue gas condensing plant to Helen's Salmisaari K6 pellet heating plant in Helsinki, Finland. The investment will enable Helen to recover more heat from the plant's flue gases, thereby improving energy efficiency, increasing heat production, and reducing emissions.

The delivery supports Helen's goals to improve the efficiency of renewable heat production and increase the amount of energy obtained from biomass fuel. The new system recovers heat that was previously lost as waste, which improves the plant's overall efficiency and increases district heat production with the same amount of fuel.

"By improving energy efficiency, we can develop the district heat production of the city of Helsinki to produce fewer emissions. Improving the efficiency of heat recovery from flue gases will increase the efficiency of the Salmisaari pellet-fired heating plant and enable us to get more energy from renewable fuel for the city's residents. The investment will also strengthen the role of the Salmisaari plant in Helen's district heat and cooling production and support Helen's clean transition," says Juhani Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, Clean Transition Investments, Helen.

The heat recovery system is based on flue gas condensation technology where water vapor contained in the flue gases, generated in the pellet-fired heat plant, condenses into water and releases usable heat back into the process. The recovered heat is circulated to the district heating network, improving heat production efficiency and increasing the amount of useful energy generated from biomass fuel.

"Improving energy efficiency is one of the most effective ways for energy producers to increase the value of their existing plants. This project is a great example of how Valmet helps energy producers to improve resource efficiency, operational performance, and sustainability. For district heating producers, higher energy efficiency can lower operating costs, improve fuel utilization, and reduce environmental impacts while supporting reliable heat production," says Lari-Matti Kuvaja, Director, Environmental Solutions, Pulp, Energy and Circularity, Valmet.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received for the second quarter of 2026. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The flue gas condensing plant is scheduled to start during the second half of 2027.

The new flue gas condensing plant from Valmet will be integrated into Helen's Salmisaari pellet heating plant to improve the plant's energy efficiency.

Valmet supports efficient and reliable heat production

Valmet's delivery includes a complete flue gas condensation plant and related building for the Salmisaari K6 pellet heating plant. This new equipment will be integrated with the existing unit and completes the state-of-the-art Salmisaari K6 and K7 heating plant complex, previously supplied by Valmet, with maximized heat recovery from both units.

As a special feature of the delivery, the flue gas condensing plant will be connected to Helen's district cooling network. With this solution, the final temperature of the flue gases can be lowered to even below 10 degrees without separate heat pumps. The heat collected in the district cooling network will be transferred to the district heating network, utilizing Helen's existing heat pumps.

As the original supplier of the existing process systems, Valmet can integrate the new heat recovery plant into the facility as a seamless part of the overall process. The integrated approach helps ensure reliable plant operation, efficient maintenance, and optimized performance throughout the lifecycle of the plant.

About the customer Helen

Helen Ltd is a market leader in retail electricity sales, taking care of its customers by offering an easier and more straightforward everyday life throughout Finland. Helen is responsible for the production and distribution of district heating and cooling in Helsinki, in addition to which the company offers solutions for regional and renewable energy. Helen systematically reduces its emissions by developing a smarter energy system with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2040.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Wallén, Senior Sales Manager, Projects, Pulp, Energy and Circularity, Valmet, tel. +358 50 385 1818

Lari-Matti Kuvaja, Director, Environmental Solutions, Pulp, Energy and Circularity, Valmet, tel. +358 40 525 6674

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/the-new-flue-gas-condensing-plant-from-valmet-will-be-integrated-into-helen-s-salmisaari-pellet-heat,c3560543 The new flue gas condensing plant from Valmet will be integrated into Helen's Salmisaari pellet heating plant to improve the plant's energy efficiency

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