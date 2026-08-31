Nivika Fastigheter AB: Nivika considers issuing new green bonds and announces a voluntary tender offer

Press release 31 August 2026

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE

Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Nivika") has mandated Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial and SB1 Markets, filial i Sverige to arrange fixed income investor meetings from and including 31 August 2026 to explore the possibility of issuing new SEK-denominated senior unsecured green floating rate bonds in an expected initial issue amount of approximately SEK 600 million under a total framework of SEK 800 million and with an expected tenor of four years (the "New Green Bonds"). A capital markets transaction may follow, subject to, among other things, prevailing market conditions.

In connection with the potential transaction, Nivika is offering holders of the Company's outstanding SEK 400 million senior unsecured green floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0023261XXX (the "Outstanding Bonds") the opportunity to participate in a voluntary tender offer pursuant to which the Company will repurchase Outstanding Bonds for cash (the "Tender Offer") at a price of 101.4 per cent of the nominal amount of the Outstanding Bonds plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the settlement date. Outstanding Bonds will be repurchased in accordance with the terms and conditions described in the tender information document dated 31 August 2026 (the "Tender Information Document").

Holders of Outstanding Bonds that accept the Tender Offer may receive priority in the allocation of the New Green Bonds, subject to the terms set out in the Tender Information Document. The Tender Offer is conditional upon, among other things, the terms and conditions of the New Green Bonds being satisfactory to the Company, including as to price and volume, and the successful completion of the issuance of the New Green Bonds and receipt of the proceeds. The Tender Offer expires upon the closing of the order book for the New Green Bonds, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated by the Company. The results of the Tender Offer are expected to be announced as soon as reasonably practicable after the Tender Offer has expired and the New Green Bonds have been priced. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur simultaneously with the settlement of the New Green Bonds, on or around 9 September 2026.

The Tender Information Document is available at the following link: https://nivika.se/media/rwtblitd/tender-application-form-including-tender-information-document.pdf

The Company has mandated Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial and SB1 Markets, filial i Sverige to act as arrangers and joint bookrunners in connection with an issuance of the New Green Bonds and to act as dealer managers for the Tender Offer. Advokatfirman Cederquist KB acts as legal counsel.

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For more information, please contact:

Sverker Källgården, CEO

Phone 010-263 61 61

Email: sverker.kallgarden@nivika.se

Daniel Karlsson, CFO

Phone 010-263 61 43

Email: daniel.karlsson@nivika.se

About Nivika

Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that owns, manages and develops properties in southern Sweden, with a focus on Småland and the West Swedish Triangle. The property portfolio primarily comprises commercial properties in the industrial, warehouse, office, retail and community-service segments, complemented by residential properties and the Nivika Mitt Lager.