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WKN: 870798 | ISIN: FI0009000277 | Ticker-Symbol: TTEB
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 10:03
19,710 Euro
+0,31 % +0,060
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIETO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,65019,71010:20
19,65019,70010:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
72 Leser
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Tieto Oyj: Tieto concludes its share repurchase programme of EUR 150 million and commences share repurchases for its share-based incentive programmes

Tieto Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 August 2026 8.30 a.m. EEST

Tieto has completed the share repurchase programme of EUR 150 million, announced on 12 February 2026. During the time period from 13 February to 28 August 2026, the company has acquired a total of 7 991 000 of its own shares in trading organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. This corresponds to approx. 6.7% of Tieto's shares, based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The average purchase price per share was EUR 18.7693.

Following this share repurchase programme, Tieto will commence share repurchases for its share-based incentive programmes and a new share buyback programme of EUR 90 million, as announced on 22 July.

For further information, please contact:
Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tieto.com

Tieto Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Principal Media

Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as Tieto Tech Consulting business. Our around 13 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tieto's annual revenue is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm. www.tieto.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.