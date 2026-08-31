Tieto Oyj: Tieto concludes its share repurchase programme of EUR 150 million and commences share repurchases for its share-based incentive programmes

Tieto Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 August 2026 8.30 a.m. EEST

Tieto has completed the share repurchase programme of EUR 150 million, announced on 12 February 2026. During the time period from 13 February to 28 August 2026, the company has acquired a total of 7 991 000 of its own shares in trading organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. This corresponds to approx. 6.7% of Tieto's shares, based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The average purchase price per share was EUR 18.7693.

Following this share repurchase programme, Tieto will commence share repurchases for its share-based incentive programmes and a new share buyback programme of EUR 90 million, as announced on 22 July.

For further information, please contact:

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tieto.com

Tieto Corporation

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NASDAQ Stockholm

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Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as Tieto Tech Consulting business. Our around 13 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.