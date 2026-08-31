

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. (0670.HK) released Loss for its first half of -RMB2.179 billion



The company's earnings totaled -RMB2.179 billion, or -RMB0.11 per share. This compares with -RMB1.431 billion, or -RMB0.06 per share, last year.



Excluding items, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -RMB3.197 billion or -RMB0.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to RMB74.234 billion from RMB66.822 billion last year.



China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -RMB2.179 Bln. vs. -RMB1.431 Bln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.11 vs. -RMB0.06 last year. -Revenue: RMB74.234 Bln vs. RMB66.822 Bln last year.



Adjusted EPS is Basic.



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