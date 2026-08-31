WeRide Inc.: WeRide Included in HKEX Tech 100 Index Following September 2026 Quarterly Review

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced its inclusion as a constituent of the HKEX Tech 100 Index following the latest quarterly index review released by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX). The index changes will be implemented after market close on September 11 and take effect on September 14, 2026.





HKEX Tech 100 Index Quarterly Review Announcement

Launched in December 2025, the HKEX Tech 100 Index is the first Hong Kong equities index developed by HKEX and serves as a broad-based benchmark for Hong Kong's technology and innovation ecosystem. The index comprises 100 large- and mid-cap companies eligible for Southbound Stock Connect, spanning six major technology and innovation themes: artificial intelligence, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles and intelligent driving, information technology, internet services, and robotics. Constituents include leading technology companies such as Tencent, Alibaba, and Xiaomi. Following the latest rebalancing, WeRide will also become eligible for inclusion in the investment universe tracked by related index-linked products.

The latest review marks the first constituent adjustment under the enhanced methodology announced by HKEX on August 18, which further refines the eligibility and constituent selection criteria for technology companies while expanding coverage of emerging technology trends, including opportunities across the artificial intelligence value chain. Companies must meet requirements related to technology-theme relevance, listing history, liquidity, as well as thresholds for R&D investment or revenue growth, with constituents selected based on their average daily market capitalization ranking over the preceding 12 months.

Autonomous driving is the first Physical AI application to achieve large-scale commercialization, and is capable of generating large-scale real-world data feedback loops and sustainable paid operations. WeRide's inclusion in the first quarterly rebalancing following the methodology enhancement reflects the company's strengths in both technological innovation and commercialization, further highlighting its leading position in the Physical AI sector.

Today, WeRide's autonomous driving business spans 13 countries and 60 cities worldwide, with an L4 fleet of approximately 3,400 vehicles, including more than 1,800 Robotaxis, making it one of the world's largest autonomous driving fleets. International expansion has become an important driver of WeRide's commercialization and growth. Leveraging an asset-light business model, WeRide works with global mobility platforms including Uber and Grab, as well as local operating partners, to scale its proven operational model across international markets.

WeRide's Robotaxi services have achieved fully driverless commercial operations in four cities across two countries, including Guangzhou and Beijing in China, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. WeRide has also launched public operations in Singapore and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while entering European markets including Spain, Switzerland, Denmark and Slovakia. The company's global commercialization network continues to expand across key international markets.

In the L2++ segment, WeRide's proprietary one-stage end-to-end ADAS solution, WRD 3.0, has entered the mass-production phase. In the second quarter of 2026, approximately 30,000 units of WRD 3.0 were delivered, with the solution securing mass-production nominations for more than 30 vehicle models. WeRide has also begun road testing and localized adaptation and validation in markets including Germany, France and Japan.

Large-scale commercial deployment is increasingly translating into strong financial growth. In the second quarter of 2026, WeRide's total revenue reached US$34.2 million, representing an 82% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 103% quarter-on-quarter increase. Gross profit margin increased to 37.5%, up 9.4 percentage points from the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued improvements in operating efficiency and business quality.

WeRide has also achieved Dual Primary Listing on Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and was included in Stock Connect in June 2026. Its inclusion in the HKEX Tech 100 Index is expected to further enhance the company's visibility within Hong Kong's technology investment ecosystem.

The simultaneous growth of Robotaxi operations, international expansion and ADAS mass-production deliveries provides clear and measurable fundamental support for WeRide's long-term competitiveness in Physical AI. Together, these businesses create multiple growth drivers and further strengthen the company's commercialization foundation.

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue to expand the commercial applications of Physical AI in the real world, enhance operating efficiency and improve the quality of growth, delivering sustainable business results and creating long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 60 cities across 13 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Media Contacts

pr@weride.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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