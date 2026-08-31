KuCoin Partners with FinChain to Integrate FUSD into Its RWA Collateral Mirroring Solution

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange built on trust, today announced a partnership with FinChain to integrate FUSD into KuCoin's RWA Collateral Mirroring Solution (RCMS). Through RCMS, yield-bearing FUSD can be connected through custody and mapped as collateral value, adding it to the list of assets supported as RCMS collateral.

Through this partnership, FUSD does not need to be sold beforehand or transferred directly to KuCoin. Its eligible collateral value, assessed within the designated custody framework, can be mapped to relevant KuCoin trading accounts in accordance with platform rules. Eligible institutional users can therefore keep their existing custody and yield arrangements, while using KuCoin's liquidity, trade execution, risk controls and position management capabilities to deploy capital more efficiently.

KuCoin Bridges RWA Assets and Trading Liquidity via RCMS

RCMS is KuCoin's off-exchange collateral infrastructure for institutional clients, designed to connect eligible RWA assets held in custody with trading accounts. Through RCMS, KuCoin incorporates mapped collateral value into the platform's collateral management, risk control, and position management processes, enabling custodied assets to support live trading activity in accordance with applicable rules.

RCMS is therefore more than a technical mechanism for mapping collateral value. It connects asset custody, collateral management, platform liquidity and trade execution within an integrated framework. Institutions can access trading and liquidity more flexibly, without frequently transferring or selling assets.

FUSD is backed by real-world assets such as money market funds and highly rated government bonds. Subject to platform rules, it can serve as both a yield-bearing asset and trading collateral, helping institutions reduce the trade-off between earning yield and accessing trading liquidity.

For KuCoin, the partnership expands the yield-bearing RWA assets supported by RCMS and further strengthens its role as both a trading platform and a provider of institutional market infrastructure. FinChain provides FUSD and its underlying asset backing. KuCoin, through RCMS, platform liquidity, trade execution, and risk management, makes eligible collateral value available for use in trading accounts. Together, the two sides create a complete process from RWA holding and custody to collateralization and trading.

Tika Lum, Head of Global Business Development - VIP & Institutional Business at KuCoin, said:

"For tokenized assets to become an integral component of market infrastructure, issuance and holding alone are insufficient; they must be used safely within prudent risk management frameworks. By adding FUSD to its range of RCMS-eligible collateral assets, KuCoin further connects RWA custodianship, collateral management, liquidity and trade execution, empowering institutions to deploy capital more efficiently while preserving their asset-holding arrangements. Grounded in trust, security and compliance, we will continue collaborating with partners to build institutional-grade infrastructure bridging traditional financial assets and digital asset markets."

Chen Zhao, CEO of FinChain, said: "We focus not merely on whether FUSD can be held, but whether it can be utilized within real-world trading infrastructure. Acting as collateral within RCMS enables FUSD to convert its underlying asset backing into usable collateral value while preserving yield-bearing performance. This facilitates more agile capital management for institutions across asset allocation, liquidity and strategy execution. Our collaboration with KuCoin marks a pivotal step for FUSD moving from asset issuance toward scenario-based application."

Compared with RWA products intended primarily for subscription and holding, FUSD, following its integration into RCMS, can also serve as eligible collateral within KuCoin's trading infrastructure. This arrangement links underlying asset backing, tokenization, custody connectivity, collateral management, risk control, platform liquidity and trade execution, further expanding FUSD's use in offshore digital asset markets. Going forward, the two parties will continue to work together on collateral eligibility assessment, custody connectivity, risk parameters, and offshore market expansion.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform with more than 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform offers trading in 1,500+ digital assets, along with spot, futures, institutional wealth management and Web3 wallet services, and has been recognized by authorities including Forbes and Hurun. KuCoin has obtained SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications, continuing to strengthen its security and privacy capabilities. Supported by its AUSTRAC registration in Australia and MiCA license in Austria, and under the leadership of CEO BC Wong, KuCoin continues to advance global compliance and innovation.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

About FinChain

FinChain is a Web3 brand incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings. It positions itself as a global physical-financial blockchain network and financial-infrastructure platform supporting real-world-asset on-chain circulation. Centering on on-chain identity, RWA technology, asset issuance and on-chain-liquidity management, FinChain connects traditional-financial assets with digital-asset-use cases and keeps expanding institutional adoption and ecosystem partnerships for FUSD.

For more information: www.finchain.global

Disclaimer

This article is for corporate PR purposes only. It does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, recommendation or promotion of any virtual asset products or services in Hong Kong, nor does it constitute investment advice.

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