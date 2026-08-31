HONG KONG, Aug 31, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 28 August 2026, GF Securities Co., Ltd. ('GF Securities' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliates, the 'Group') officially released its 2026 interim report. The year 2026 marks the opening year of the '15th Five-Year Plan', and the role of the capital markets in serving the building of a financial powerhouse and Chinese modernization continues to be enhanced. The Company steadfastly adheres to its functional positioning, focuses on doing a good job in the 'Five Major Areas' in finance, deepens its focus on its principal responsibilities and core businesses, strengthens professional leadership, deepens efforts to tackle key challenges in transformation, and consolidates its operational foundation, with all businesses achieving balanced and steady development. During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded total revenue and other income of RMB31,751 million and net profit attributable to owners of the Company of RMB11,652 million.GF Securities operates four core business segments: investment banking, wealth management, trading and institution and investment management. The Company has successively set up futures subsidiaries, public fund subsidiaries, private fund subsidiaries, alternative investment subsidiaries and asset management subsidiaries, among others. With its unique value concept and pragmatic business style, the Company has established a full business chain with complete layout and strong capability. Over its 35-year history, the Company has remained deeply rooted in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, while maintaining a nationwide presence and expanding globally, consistently ranking among the top Chinese brokerages across major operating indicators.Anchoring in High-Quality Development, Four Core Segments Achieve Synergistic, Balanced and Steady GrowthDuring the Reporting Period, leveraging its comprehensive business system and balanced structure, the Group's four core business segments delivered steady performance:Investment banking steadily advanced. The Company steadfastly adhered to its functional positioning, focusing deeply on national strategic priorities and emerging industry clusters. Through enhanced industry research, expanded client coverage, and rich project pipeline development, the Company completed six A share equity financing projects with a lead underwritten amount of RMB3.578 billion; and completed six listings on the NEEQ during the Reporting Period. As at the end of June 2026, the Company continuously supervised a total of 57 listed companies as the lead broker, of which 77.19% were 'specialized, sophisticated, distinctive and innovative' enterprises. In debt financing business, the Company focused on tackling market expansion in key regions and continued to improve the quality of project implementation. During the Reporting Period, the Company acted as the lead underwriter for 430 tranches of major credit bonds, with a lead underwritten amount of RMB214.264 billion. In terms of financial advisory business, the Company completed 2 projects of acquiring control of listed companies that had industry and regional influence, and has 1 ongoing and disclosed project of a listed company's issuance of shares to purchase assets during the Reporting Period.Wealth management transformation deepened further. During the Reporting Period, the Company firmly acted as the 'manager' of social wealth and strengthened investment research-driven capacity and accelerated the comprehensive transformation and upgrading from traditional commission-based distribution towards buy-side investment advisory, asset allocation, and solutions driven by research as the core. As of the end of June 2026, a total of more than 4,900 employees were qualified as investment advisors; the total balance of financial products sold by the Company on a commission basis exceeded RMB450.0 billion, representing an increase of approximately 22.07% as compared to the end of last year; the balance of margin financing and securities lending of the Company was RMB173.475 billion, representing an increase of 24.82% as compared to the end of last year, with a market share of 5.74%. From January to June 2026, the turnover of the Company's SSE and SZSE stock and funds amounted to RMB31.85 trillion (bilateral statistics), representing a year-on-year increase of 110.35%.Trading and institution business steadily continued to improve. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved good investment performance in both equity and fixed income investments. As a primary dealer of OTC derivatives business, the Company continuously provided institutional customers with asset allocation and risk management solutions through OTC derivatives. The market-making business of the Company continued to be in the first echelon of the market, providing market-making services for more than 1,200 funds and all ETF options of the SSE and SZSE as well as CSI 300 stock index options and CSI 1000 stock index options of the China Financial Futures Exchange. The Company issued and traded 69,281 private placement products through the China Securities Inter-agency Quotation System and OTC market, with a total amount of RMB790.239 billion. As of the end of June 2026, 4,059 products were under the custody of the Company and fund operation outsourcing services were provided for 4,708 products; the existing custody scale of non-money market public funds ranked 4th in the industry (Source: Wind). GF Qianhe, a wholly-owned subsidiary, focused on the development of AI infrastructure and key industries such as AI+ and biomedicine The accumulated number of projects invested by GF Qianhe was 356.Investment management solidified its advantages. In the first half of 2026, the Group's controlling subsidiary GF Fund and investee company E Fund maintained leading investment research capabilities. The total fund size excluding money market funds of their public fund assets under management (AUM) amounted to RMB1,120.942 billion and RMB1,885.931 billion, ranking third and first in the industry, respectively (Source: Wind, Statistics of the Company). The net value of collective asset management schemes and specific asset management schemes managed by wholly owned subsidiary GF Asset Management increased by 4.99% and 8.23%, respectively, as compared with the end of 2025. There were 85 asset management schemes managed by GF Futures, with total assets under management of RMB5.972 billion. Wholly-owned subsidiary GF Xinde focused on such industries as AI, robotics, biomedicine, intelligent manufacturing, new energy and corporate services. As at the end of June 2026, the paid-in funds under management by GF Xinde exceeded RMB19 billion.Forging Comprehensive Financial Service Capabilities, Reshaping the New Financial Service Ecosystem through 'AI+'The Company adhered to an investor-oriented philosophy and continued to improve the quality and efficiency of services for individuals, institutional clients, corporate clients, and other customer segments by refining its full-chain and full-lifecycle comprehensive financial service capabilities.For individual investors, the Company adhered to a 'customer-centric' philosophy, accelerated the transformation and upgrading of buy-side investment advisory, strengthened multi-asset allocation capabilities, actively explored the path of online scalable customer acquisition, deepened the service expansion for institutional and corporate client bases, strengthened the services for trading-oriented clients, actively embraced AI technological transformations to promote the improvement of business operation efficiency, and explored a brand-new efficient customer service model, served the growth of residents' property income, and contributed to high-quality economic and social development. As at the end of June 2026, the Company had 358 branches and business departments nationwide, with a presence in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the PRC, providing solid network support for efficiently reaching and serving clients.For institutional clients, the Company actively promoted the adoption of digital intelligence in its research business, closely tracked cutting-edge technologies and demand changes, further explored and enriched AI applications in intelligent investment and research functions, to empower diverse internal and external demands. As of the end of June 2026, the Group's equity research covered 28 industries and 894 A-share listed companies in Mainland China, and 261 overseas listed companies. By concentrating on the main theme of building Chinese-style modernization and focusing on the development direction of new quality productive forces, the Company facilitated the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, successfully organized large-scale conferences on investment strategies, such as 'New Growth Opportunities, New Asset Narratives' and 'Dialogue with Business Leaders', to establish a platform for exchange between listed companies and institutional investors; at the same time, the Company continuously cultivated core tracks such as the AI+ industry chain, and further enhanced its industrial and market influence.For corporate clients, the Company accelerated digital transformation and the development of an intelligent risk control system, empowering quality and efficiency enhancement of businesses as well as comprehensive risk management with technology. During the Reporting Period, the Company focused on tackling market expansion in key regions, promoted the construction of bond AI intelligent systems, continuously improved project execution quality, and consolidated the foundation of compliant practices. Meanwhile, the Company closely followed major national strategic guidance such as scientific and technological innovation, green and low carbon, and actively promoted the issuance of various innovative bonds. In the first half of 2026, the Company acted as the lead underwriter for 68 tranches of various science and technology innovation bonds with an underwritten amount of RMB20.372 billion; acted as the lead underwriter for 15 tranches of various low-carbon transformation and green bonds with an underwritten amount of RMB6.111 billion; and acted as the lead underwriter for 4 tranches of rural revitalization bonds with an underwritten amount of RMB2.421 billion, taking concrete actions to support national strategies.Furthermore, the Group continued to promote the research-driven development model and strengthened the research on capital market and regional economy. The industrial research institute of the Company continued to build the ecosystem of production, learning, research, investment and financing, focused on the key tracks to deepen industrial research, continuously engaged scientific advisors to lead the upgrade of industrial cognition, integrated multiple resources, built synergistic platforms, empowered the efficient transformation of scientific and technological achievements into actual productivity through finance, assisted the sci-tech innovation economy and empowered the high-quality development of the Company's business. The industrial research institute also participated in the first batch of construction of the comprehensive key research base of the China Capital Market Institute and contributed wisdom and strength to deepening the comprehensive reform at both ends of investment and financing and enhancing institutional inclusiveness and adaptability.Deepening its Integrated Domestic and Overseas Strategy, Accelerating International Business Growth MomentumBased on the new development pattern, the Company implemented the deployments of the '15th Five-Year' Plan, continued to deepen its integrated domestic and overseas strategy and actively promoted the 'One GF' operating model. During the Reporting Period, the Group anchored on international development targets and continuously improved the breadth and quality of coverage of the overseas research business. The Group completed multiple Hong Kong stock benchmark projects and fully upgraded its cross-border comprehensive service capabilities, efficiently assisting Chinese enterprises in expanding overseas.In respect of overseas equity financing, the Company completed 11 overseas equity financing projects, including 9 Hong Kong IPO projects and 2 Hong Kong refinancing projects, with an issue size of HK$45.814 billion; and its equity financing business in Hong Kong ranked fifth among Chinese securities companies in terms of the total issuance size of IPOs and refinancing projects equally distributed among all underwriters (Source: Dealogic, Statistics of the Company). For the Chinese offshore bond business, the Company completed the issuance of 23 bonds with an underwritten amount of HK$32.724 billion.In overseas wealth management, the Company continued to diversify its product offerings, optimized the customer structure, and pushed forward the transformation and upgrading of the wealth management business, with its revenue scale, scale of assets under custody and retained scale of products continuously improving. With the in-depth promotion of international business, the consolidated operating revenue and net profit of GF Futures' overseas subsidiaries both achieved a year-on-year increase. GF Futures (Hong Kong) won the 2025 Model Chinese Futures Broker, Best Broker (Currency Futures), and Outstanding Participant (Hang Seng Biotechnology Index) awards from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.In the area of overseas asset management business, GFHK is one of the first batch of financial institutions in Hong Kong with the PRC background granted with RQFII qualification. Its subsidiary GF Investments (Hong Kong) managed four equity investment fund products, and has completed investment mainly in fields of high-end manufacturing, TMT, big consumption and biomedical. Several investment projects have successfully exited by way of mergers and acquisitions or been listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong, the United States and other regions.In 2026, the reform of the capital market has been comprehensively deepened, the endogenous stability mechanism has been continuously consolidated, and the high-level institutional two-way opening up has steadily expanded. The Company will uphold the political and people-oriented nature of financial work, fully play its functional role as a 'service provider' for direct financing and a 'gatekeeper' of the capital market, anchor on serving high-quality development of the real economy, implement the deployments of the '15th Five-Year' Plan, intensively and meticulously cultivate the 'Five Major Areas' in finance, continuously forge core professional capabilities, and contribute strength to Chinese modernization and the building of a financial powerhouse.Source: GF SecuritiesCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.