BioGaia AB: BioGaia and Recordati strengthen their partnership in Spain and Portugal

BioGaia AB has signed a new long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Recordati for Spain and Portugal, building on the companies' existing collaboration in the Iberian market and partnership in Italy. The agreement covers the distribution of BioGaia's products in Spain through Casen Recordati and in Portugal through Jaba Recordati.

Spain and Portugal represent important markets for BioGaia, with growing consumer awareness of probiotics and increasing demand for scientifically documented health solutions.

"We are very pleased to continue and expand our partnership with Recordati. Through this agreement, we will continue to develop BioGaia's business in Spain and Portugal and broaden access to our probiotic portfolio across both markets," says Theresa Agnew, President and CEO of BioGaia.

The agreement supports the continued development of BioGaia's probiotic business in Spain and Portugal and provides a platform for future portfolio expansion in both markets.

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Contacts:

Ulf Björkdahl, Chief Commercial Officer

Email: ub@biogaia.se

Phone: +46 733306220

About BioGaia

BioGaia is a Swedish probiotics company that has been at the forefront of microbiome research for more than 35 years. BioGaia develops, manufactures, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut health, immune health, and oral health. The products are sold through local distribution partners or via own distribution in over 100 markets. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaiagroup.com

About Recordati

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical group with an established presence in specialty and primary care. Through Casen Recordati in Spain and Jaba Recordati in Portugal, the group has extensive local experience in the marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Recordati operates in more than 150 countries worldwide and is committed to improving people's health and quality of life through innovative healthcare solutions.