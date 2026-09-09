BioGaia AB will launch a new clinically proven probiotic to support colon health

BioGaia announces the launch of BioGaia® Colus®, a probiotic formulation designed to promote colon health through a strain-specific and targeted delivery approach. The product expands BioGaia's science-based probiotic portfolio for adult gut health with a supplement developed for the lower gastrointestinal tract. The product contains the proprietary probiotic strain L. reuteri BG-R59®.

This new product has been clinically proven in two independent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies. Professor Veronica Ojetti, principal investigator of one of the clinical studies, comments: "The results from our randomized controlled study suggest that early administration of L. reuteri BG-R59® may benefit patients with acute uncomplicated diverticulitis, with observed reductions in clinical symptoms and inflammatory markers."

The formulation is a vegan capsule with delayed release technology, enabling more of the probiotic to be delivered farther in the gastrointestinal tract and reach the lower GI tract, where the metabolic activity of probiotic strains may be particularly relevant. The product is also certified FODMAP-friendly, making it suitable for individuals with digestive sensitivity. The bacterial species is part of the QPS list in Europe, and the bacterial strain is GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) approved in the US?.

Linda Hägglund, Chief Marketing Officer at BioGaia, says: "We are seeing a clear shift in consumer expectations within digestive health, with growing demand for more targeted solutions that are clinically proven. With BioGaia® Colus®, we bring together scientific expertise and consumer insights to meet this need with a product developed for a specific part of the digestive system."

Gianfranco Grompone, Chief Scientific Officer at BioGaia, says: "BioGaia® Colus® underlines our focus on strain-specific probiotic and formulation development. By combining a well-characterized L. reuteri strain with delivery technology adapted for the lower gastrointestinal tract, we continue to expand our portfolio with science-based solutions for digestive health."

BioGaia® Colus® will be introduced in the UK as the initial launch market, followed by a phased rollout across other selected markets.

BioGaia continues its long-term strategy of translating probiotic research into targeted formulations, building on decades of research with L. reuteri strains and their biological functions.



Study references:

Petruzziello, C. et al. Supplementation with Lactobacillus reuteri ATCC PTA 4659 in patients affected by acute uncomplicated diverticulitis: a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial. Int. J. Color. Dis. 34, 1087-1094 (2019).

Ojetti, V. et al. Randomized control trial on the efficacy of Limosilactobacillus reuteri ATCC PTA 4659 in reducing inflammatory markers in acute uncomplicated diverticulitis. Eur J Gastroen Hepat 34, 496-502 (2022).

Sendelius, M., et al. Genomic, phenotypic, and clinical safety of Limosilactobacillus reuteri ATCC PTA 4659. J. Ind. Microbiol. Biotechnol. 50, kuad041 (2023).





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Contact person:

Gianfranco Grompone, Chief Scientific Officer

Email: gg@biogaia.se

Phone: +46(0)8 555 293 00

Mikaela Idermark Stern, Corporate Communications

Email: mis@biogaia.se

Phone: +46 730 95 61 50

About BioGaia

BioGaia is a Swedish probiotics company that has been at the forefront of microbiome research for more than 35 years. BioGaia develops, manufactures, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut health, immune health, and oral health. The products are sold through local distribution partners or via own distribution in over 100 markets. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaiagroup.com