

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to near 2-week lows of 0.5901 against the U.S. dollar, 94.33 against the yen and 1.9638 against the euro, from early highs of 0.5922, 94.78 and 1.9575, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi slipped to nearly a 2-month low of 1.2134 from an early high of 1.2095.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen, 1.97 against the euro and 1.22 against the aussie.



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