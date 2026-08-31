GAC's First Off-Road Model XT80 Makes Its Overseas Debut Alongside GS7 PHEV at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28, the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 officially opened. GAC made its overseas debut of the XT80, the brand's first off-road vehicle, alongside the GS7 PHEV. The 10-day exhibition, as one of the largest hunting, equestrian, and cultural heritage events in the Middle East and globally, attracts local elites and visitors from around the world, serving as an important window for premium brands and products to showcase themselves to a discerning audience.

Positioned as an All-Scene Smart and Rugged SUV, the XT80 is GAC's "new off-road" creation, built on 29 years of automotive expertise and deep insights from 30 million family users. GAC chose ADIHEX as the launch platform for the XT80 in the Middle East to deeply integrate the brand spirit with Middle Eastern culture. In Middle Eastern culture, the falcon symbolizes courage, nobility, and wisdom, representing the spirit of conquering the wilderness and exploring distant horizons - a perfect match for the XT80's off-road DNA.

The GS7 PHEV, positioned as a Tech-Luxury Super SUV, delivers luxury comfort, smart technology, and comprehensive safety, precisely meeting the mobility expectations of large Middle Eastern households. The new model is scheduled to officially launch in the Middle East in September, offering local users a premium smart mobility experience.

As GAC's first overseas market, the Middle East is one of the company's longest-established, most mature, and strategically most important overseas regions. GAC has achieved full coverage of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and key markets in the broader Middle East, establishing comprehensive systems for market development, products, channels, and services, making it a core driver of GAC's high-quality global growth.

Looking ahead, guided by the "One GAC 2.0" globalization strategy, GAC is committed to the localization principle of "In the Middle East, For the Middle East," deepening its local operations across products, manufacturing, channels, services, and ecosystems. GAC will continue to create low-carbon, green, and smart mobility value for Middle Eastern users.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

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