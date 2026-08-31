

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The Polish economic growth improved more than initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Separate official data showed that flash consumer price inflation rose to more than a 1-year high in August.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.9 percent yearly in the June quarter, faster than the 3.5 percent expansion in the March quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of expansion was 3.8 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth also accelerated to 3.8 percent from 3.5 percent.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption expenditure advanced 2.8 percent, and government consumption was 1.7 percent higher. Gross fixed capital formation, or investments, grew sharply by 8.4 percent. Net exports also had a positive contribution of 0.5 percent.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose 1.0 percent in the second quarter versus 0.6 percent growth in the previous quarter. That was slightly above the initial estimate of 0.9 percent.



Consumer price inflation rose to 3.4 percent in August from 3.0 percent in July. Further, this was the highest inflation rate since June 2025, when prices climbed 4.1 percent.



The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 24.2 percent surge in costs for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment. Utility costs grew 4.1 percent, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 0.9 percent less expensive.



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