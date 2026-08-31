KBR, Inc.: KBR Awarded FEED Contract for Live Oak Consortium's Large-Scale e-NG Project in Nebraska

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been selected by Live Oak consortium to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the proposed Live Oak project in Norfolk, Nebraska. The Live Oak consortium is an international partnership comprising TotalEnergies, Osaka Gas, Toho Gas, ITOCHU Corporation and Tree Energy Solutions (TES). The project represents a significant step forward in the development of large-scale electric natural gas (e-NG), also known as e-methane, production in the United States.

Subject to a Final Investment Decision in 2027, the project is scheduled to begin commercial operations by 2030, with plans to export e-NG to Japan.

KBR will execute the FEED scope for the facility, which is expected to produce e-NG using renewable hydrogen generated through approximately 250 MW of water electrolysis and biogenic carbon dioxide. The hydrogen and captured biogenic CO2 will be combined to produce synthetic methane, supporting the growing demand for lower-carbon energy solutions. Chemically identical to conventional natural gas, e-NG can be seamlessly integrated into existing LNG infrastructure, including liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and distribution, without any alterations to consumer equipment.

"We are pleased to support the Live Oak consortium and its partners on this strategically important project," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This award reflects KBR's proven ability to deliver large-scale energy transition projects, our deep expertise in hydrogen and electrolysis technologies, strong U.S. execution capabilities and successful track record supporting TotalEnergies worldwide. We look forward to helping advance one of the largest e-methane projects currently under development in North America."

KBR continues to play a leading role in the global energy transition, delivering technologies, engineering services and project solutions across hydrogen, sustainable fuels, carbon management and low-carbon energy infrastructure.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR's energy transition capabilities, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com