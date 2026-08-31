Fosun International Holds 2026 Interim Results Presentation: Unlocking Core Pathways, Accelerating Growth in Industries where we Excel

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of 28 August, Fosun International held its 2026 interim results presentation in Hong Kong. This marks Fosun's return to Hong Kong to hold a results presentation for the first time in six years. The results presentation was attended by Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International; Wang Qunbin, Co-Chairman of Fosun International; Chen Qiyu, Co-CEO of Fosun International; Xu Xiaoliang, Co-CEO of Fosun International; and Gong Ping, CFO of Fosun International, together with a number of investors, analysts, and media representatives.

On the evening of 27 August, Fosun International announced its 2026 interim results. During the Reporting Period, the Group's total revenue reached RMB86.96 billion; profit attributable to owners of the parent reached RMB1.72 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 160.3%; overseas revenue reached RMB49.16 billion, with its share of total revenue rising to 56.5%.

Commenting on Fosun's interim results, Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, said they reflect the outcome of the strategic adjustments Fosun has made over the past few years. Its "repairing the roof on a sunny day" efforts have paid off as planned. Going forward, Fosun will continue to focus on industries where it holds competitive advantages and accelerate development along a path of steady growth.

"Over the past few years, and especially last year, we have been 'repairing the roof of our home on a sunny day' and 'repairing the car roof on a sunny day'- to strengthen Fosun's foundation, enabling it to embark on a path of accelerated, steady growth," said Guo Guangchang.

Unlocking Core Pathways between its Insurance Business and Industries where it Excels

In the first half of the year, Fosun's four core companies - Fosun Pharma, Yuyuan, Fosun Insurance Portugal (Fidelidade), and the Tourism segment - together accounted for 73.5% of the Group's total revenue, underscoring Fosun's solid foundation. Among them, the pharmaceutical and insurance segments delivered particularly strong performance.

Guo Guangchang said, "For more than three decades, integrating our insurance business with industries where we hold competitive advantages has been a strategic priority for Fosun - a core pathway we have long sought to unlock. I believe we have now achieved it. This integration will significantly strengthen our industrial operational capabilities and enhance future profitability, providing sustained momentum for Fosun's long term development."

On overall operating performance in the first half of the year, Wang Qunbin, Co-Chairman of Fosun International, stated that Fosun remains committed to its business streamlining and core business-focused strategy at this stage. On the one hand, it continues to improve Fosun International's credit rating, with the aim of gradually achieving investment-grade status. On the other hand, it focuses its development on the insurance business and industries where it holds competitive advantages. Fosun remains steadfast in its commitment to long-termism, better navigating economic cycles, and managing their fluctuations. At the same time, Fosun continues to put customers first and improve satisfaction among its five customer groups, while advancing its distinctive open and integrated approach to innovation, building global commercialization capabilities and a global operating system, and combining global resources with China's capabilities.

Building an Open Global Innovation and Operating Ecosystem

Innovation and globalization are Fosun's core strategies and the key drivers behind its earnings recovery. In terms of innovation, Fosun has consistently made substantial investments in technology innovation across its core businesses, particularly in pharmaceuticals, for over a decade. In the first half of this year, investment in technology innovation reached RMB4.2 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.7%.

Chen Qiyu, Co-CEO of Fosun International, explained that in the field of pharmaceutical and healthcare, Fosun has built its presence around the needs of three key markets - China, the U.S., and emerging markets. After more than a decade of effort, it has established technology platforms covering monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, multispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), fusion proteins, small molecules, autologous CAR-T, next-generation universal CAR-T, and radiopharmaceuticals. It has also built a high-value R&D pipeline spanning solid tumors, hematologic tumors, immunology and inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic disorders. At the same time, Fosun is continuously building an open innovation ecosystem and forging broad partnerships with more global companies.

Chen Qiyu believes that after nearly 20 years of sustained commitment to innovative R&D, Chinese biopharmaceutical companies now face a critical global challenge they must overcome: global operational capabilities, particularly global commercialization capabilities. To that end, beyond advancing R&D innovation, Fosun is taking a key strategic step - building a globally integrated operating system with synergy across the entire value chain, rolling out systematic commercial strategies across various markets, and strengthening its global commercialization capabilities.

Xu Xiaoliang, Co-CEO of Fosun International, stated that innovation-driven development is central to Fosun's high-quality operations, and innovation is Fosun's key growth driver. Fosun's innovation strategy has four pillars: innovative R&D, innovative products, innovative processes and innovative scenarios. In short, Fosun's approach to innovation is not a matter of isolated breakthroughs but systematic innovation across R&D, products, processes, and scenarios, driving new momentum for high-quality operations.

Regarding Fosun's globalization strategy, Xu Xiaoliang said that Fosun sees two sides to it. Side A is about leveraging global R&D and global manufacturing to create better products, while harnessing global resources to drive industrial synergy and a coordinated global presence. Side B is about global operations and global marketing to build service networks around customer needs worldwide and enhance brand penetration and market expansion.

Accelerating Development along a Path of Sustainable Growth

On the financial front, a key area of investor interest, Gong Ping, CFO of Fosun International, shared at the results presentation that in the first half of 2026, the Group's overall operating revenue remained stable with an improving revenue mix, profitability improved significantly and returned to a growth trajectory, and technology innovation investment continued to rise, with a focus on high-quality development. At the same time, the Group continued to optimize its asset portfolio and strengthen asset quality, and steadily entered a valuation recovery phase. While making solid progress across its businesses, the Group continued to optimize its balance sheet structure, steadily reduce its debt level, and maintain stable credit ratings.

At the results presentation, Guo Guangchang, remarked, "While the results Fosun International delivered in the first half of the year have been well received, they are still far from our ultimate goal. Nor is the Board's medium-term target of restoring annual profit to the RMB10 billion level our ultimate goal. A company must always be grounded in its vision, mission, and values. It is only with a strong sense of purpose that a company can stay the course and achieve long-term success. Whether we are 'repairing the car roof' or 'repairing the roof of our home', the ultimate goal is to deliver on our vision and mission. Going forward, Fosun will continue to focus on industries where it holds competitive advantages to 'spur the horse to full speed', pushing forward with even greater momentum along the path of sustainable growth."

SOURCE Fosun