Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results for samples assayed up to 25,306 g/t Ag (grams per ton Silver) with 11.2 g/t Au (grams per ton Gold), or 12.7 ounces per ton Gold Equivalent, from the newly discovered 350 meter long and up to 50 meter wide Gold Stack Trend which remains open on the Golden Girl property, Golden Triangle, B.C. Eleven samples from the first batch of 60 samples collected during the Golden Girl 2026 exploration program assayed over 1 g/t AuEq, seven of which assayed over 10 g/t AuEq. This year's exploration program is designed to generate drill targets for the planned 2027 inaugural drill program. Strong initial results combined with confirmation and discovery of multiple showings that have scale as well as high-grade precious and base metals mineralization, bode well for a successful maiden drill program in 2027.

2026 exploration highlights:

Initial assay results from surface sampling at the newly discovered Gold Stack Trend returned grades up to 396.66 g/t or 12.7 oz/t AuEq (sample N908103 carried 11.22 g/t Au, 25,306 g/t Ag, 2.96% Cu, 8.19% Pb, and 5.89% Zn). Eleven samples assayed over 1 g/t AuEq and 7 samples assayed over 10 g/t AuEq. (See table below)

The Gold Stack Trend forms a broad mineralized corridor up to 50 meters wide with a confirmed exposed strike length of 350 meters that remains open for expansion.

Mineralization on the Gold Stack Trend is characterised by significant concentrations of galena, sphalerite, and tetrahedrite with lesser chalcopyrite and pyrite found predominantly in veins and veinlets within the altered shear zone.

The Gold Stack Trend is characterized by geochemistry and alteration signatures including Arsenic, Zinc, Lead, Silver, and Antimony, similar to the nearby past-producing Snip Mine (located 17 km to the east).

2026 sampling and prospecting outside the Gold Stack Trend have identified multiple additional high-grade discoveries, including showings assaying up to 36.86 g/t AuEq (1.6 km east), 24.54 g/t AuEq (2 km south), and 17.12 g/t AuEq (3 km northwest).

Assays are pending for multiple channel cuts and grab samples collected across the Property and are directed toward defining high-priority targets for the planned summer 2027 inaugural drill program.

Chris Wensley, CEO of Gold Runner Exploration, states: "These initial results from the Gold Stack Trend represent a significant step forward for the Company and demonstrate the potential of the Golden Girl property to evolve into a significant new gold discovery. Confirming grades up to 396 g/t AuEq across a 350-meter trend that remains open, alongside strong initial results from a number of showings on the property, validates our exploration model supporting potential for a new discovery on trend with the past producing Snip Mine 17 kilometers to the east and the returning to production Eskay Creek Mine approximately 60 kilometers to the east. With strong geochemical and alteration similarities to the nearby past-producing Snip Mine, these surface discoveries continue to tick the boxes as we build high-priority targets for our planned maiden drill program in 2027. Glacial abatement continues to expose vast areas of outcrops in world-class geologic terrane. With numerous assays pending from extensive sampling and work still ongoing, we are well-positioned to continue expanding our understanding of this highly prospective system in B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. We are excited and look forward to sharing further assay results as work progresses across the property."

The newly discovered Gold Stack Trend consists of steeply dipping northeast-trending gold-mineralized shear zones up to 50 meter wide with a confirmed exposed strike extent of 350 meter and remains open for expansion. Within this shear zone. initial assay results from grab samples returned grades up to 396.66 g/t AuEq (11.22 g/t Au, 25,306 g/t Ag, 2.96% Cu, 8.19% Pb, and 5.89% Zn). As of today, 3 samples from the Gold Stack Trend assayed > 10 g/t AuEq. The highest-grade sample from this showing in 2026 was collected 230 meters to the southwest of the 2024 B-ALL Syndicate historic discovery sample which assayed 10.84 g/t Au and 11.04 g/t AuEq. The grade and scale of the Gold Stack Trend demonstrate the untapped discovery potential that remains on the Golden Girl property in areas of recent glacier and snowpack abatement.

Figure 1

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Mineralization on the Gold Stack Trend is characterised by significant concentrations of galena, sphalerite, and tetrahedrite with lesser chalcopyrite and pyrite found predominantly in veins and veinlets within altered shear zones and gossans. Multiple shear zones and veins have been identified within 2 dominant orientations (steeply dipping and shallow dipping structures) hosted in the volcanic rocks adjacent to the contact between andesite and mudstone units. Geochemistry and alteration within the Gold Stack Trend have strong similarities to what has been documented at the nearby past-producing Snip Mine located 17 km to the east of the Gold Stack Trend (which historically produced ~1M oz Au, 390k oz Ag, and over 249k kg Cu). The reader is reminded that the information provided herein from neighbouring projects and properties is not necessarily indicative of resources and should not be relied upon for the determination of mineralization or potential results of the Company's properties.

Figure 2

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Extensive sampling and mapping are ongoing on the entire exposed Gold Stack Trend as well as the rest of the property, where multiple additional showings have already delivered strong results, including up to 36.40 g/t AuEq from Steep (located 1.5 km east of the Gold Stack trend), up to 24.14 g/t AuEq from Blue Bear (located 2 km south of the Gold Stack trend), and up to 16.87 g/t AuEq from Black-Carb Creek (located 3 km to the northwest of the Gold Stack trend). Assays are pending for multiple channel cuts and grab samples collected across the Property. Work is still ongoing and additional assay results are expected to be released as they become available.

Sample ID CRS Easting (m) Northing (m) Type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (g/t) N908103 NAD83/UTM Z9N 353861 6277566 Grab 11.22 25306.00 2.97 8.19 5.89 396.66 N908111 NAD83/UTM Z9N 355397 6277131 Grab 2.22 2197.00 0.58 3.05 2.51 36.86 N908101 NAD83/UTM Z9N 353849 6277587 Grab 0.30 1633.00 0.11 6.82 9.18 28.35 N908058 NAD83/UTM Z9N 353486 6275523 Grab 0.32 1267.00 0.16 14.83 11.16 24.54 N908108 NAD83/UTM Z9N 353486 6275596 Grab 3.56 885.00 0.02 9.77 0.96 18.44 N908054 NAD83/UTM Z9N 351353 6279272 Grab 0.06 969.00 0.33 5.94 5.09 17.12 N908051 NAD83/UTM Z9N 354007 6277683 Grab 0.34 641.00 0.13 4.72 1.14 11.04 N908017 NAD83/UTM Z9N 355334 6276965 Talus 2.72 382.00 0.15 0.88 1.54 9.14 N908059 NAD83/UTM Z9N 353485 6275524 Grab 0.26 342.00 0.30 1.58 1.15 6.22 N908109 NAD83/UTM Z9N 353465 6275517 Grab 0.09 27.66 0.00 0.11 3.81 1.56 N908106 NAD83/UTM Z9N 353446 6275624 Grab 0.02 50.93 0.57 0.00 0.00 1.34

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 4,579.61 USD/oz, Ag 68.74 USD/oz, Cu 6.53 USD/lb, Pb 1,814.37 USD/ton and Zn 3,628.74 USD/ton on August 27, 2026.

Golden Girl Highlights:

The Golden Girl Property covers 5,873 hectares (ha) in the prolific Iskut River region of Northwestern British Columbia, located just 17 km from the Snip Mine and 14 km from the Bronson Airstrip.

Discovery exploration in 2024 identified a major new gold-silver system measuring 12 km by 7 km with high grade gold-silver mineralization: Grab samples assayed up to 11.28 g/t Au, 3,262 g/t Ag, 5.37% Cu, 20% Pb, and 14% Zn. Channel cuts assayed up to 3.74 g/t Au, 2,105.45 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu, 5.48% Pb, and 7.42% Zn.

High-grade mineralization occurs in structurally controlled shear zones with sulphide-rich veins, stockwork, and breccias, similar to the nearby past-producing Snip Gold Mine (which historically produced ~1M oz Au, 390k oz Ag, and over 249k kg Cu). (The reader is reminded that the information provided herein from neighbouring projects and properties is not necessarily indicative of resources and should not be relied upon for the determination of mineralization or potential results of the Company's properties).

More than 95% of the property had never undergone systematic modern exploration. Recent rapid glacial retreat and melting snowpacks have exposed vast areas of previously buried bedrock, opening large, untouched tracts of ground for immediate mapping and sampling.

The Company's summer 2026 exploration team leaders are the same team that helped discover Juggernaut Exploration's (TSXV: JUGR) Big One discovery and Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT) Surebet discovery. Both Goliath Resources and Juggernaut Exploration are partners within the B-ALL Syndicate ("B-ALL"), the optionor of Golden Girl, holding respectively, 4% and 13% interest in B-ALL, and as such are important strategic partners of the Gold Runner Exploration.

QA/QC

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, sub-crop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from camp to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. Multielement analyses are carried out at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where 'xx' denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 4,579.61 USD/oz, Ag 68.74 USD/oz, Cu 6.53 USD/lb, Pb 1,814.37 USD/ton and Zn 3,628.74 USD/ton on August 27, 2026. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp with similar style of high-grade gold mineralization where Gold Runner Exploration's Golden Girl project is located such as the Snip Mine, Eskay Creek, as well as the Brucejack Mine. Here, AuEq values were calculated using metal prices without provision for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation.

Qualified Person

This News Release has been approved by Alan Morris, M.Sc., CPG #10550. Alan J. Morris is an independent, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chris Wensley, Director & Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

About B-ALL Syndicate Ltd.

The B-ALL Syndicate is a highly specialized geologic team of project generators with a proven track record of success. The Syndicate is focused in unexplored areas of glacial and snowpack retreat providing new opportunity for material discovery in renowned geologic terrain. Projects generated by the same team include Goliath Resources' Surebet discovery on the Golddigger Property, Juggernaut Exploration's Big One discovery as well as multiple additional material discoveries. More information is available at https://www.ball-syndicate.com/.

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the Company's summer exploration program, the properties exploration work and its results and potential, interpretations prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys, studies and interpretations of historical exploration and geological information, permitting, licences, environmental laws and regulations, changes in government regulations and laws, obtaining social licence to explore and operate, community engagements, timing of exploration activities, economic, competitive, reliance on third parties, the actual results of operations, and other risks of the natural resources industry, and mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information and these include the results of the Company's summer exploration program, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

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