

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Limited (AIRYY.PK) reported Loss for its first half of -RMB2.285 billion



The company's earnings came in at -RMB2.285 billion, or -RMB0.13 per share. This compares with -RMB1.805 billion, or -RMB0.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Air China Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB2.787 billion or -RMB0.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to RMB89.267 billion from RMB80.757 billion last year.



Air China Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -RMB2.285 Bln. vs. -RMB1.805 Bln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.13 vs. -RMB0.11 last year. -Revenue: RMB89.267 Bln vs. RMB80.757 Bln last year.



Adjusted EPS is Basic.



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