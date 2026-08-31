CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Provides Update on Commercial Deployment of Multi-Gravity Separator Technology

CoTec advances commercial deployment of SCMG2 multi-gravity separator, establishing dedicated testing and demonstration platform at Corem.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or "the Company") today provided an update on the deployment of its commercial-scale Multi-Gravity Separator ("MGS") technology, a key enabler of the Company's strategy to generate revenue from improving mineral recovery at existing mining operations and historical tailings sites, including progress toward commissioning of the first SCMG2 unit purchased by Company and advancement of identified iron ore recovery opportunities. The SCMG2 is expected to form the cornerstone of CoTec's iron ore mineral recovery business and underpin the Company's path to commercialization and future revenue generation from ultra-fine iron recovery.

CoTec's MGS strategy is supported by its exclusivity and collaboration agreement with Salter Cyclones Limited, the developer of the technology. The SCMG2 is currently being assembled at the SCL facility in the United Kingdom, with factory acceptance testing scheduled to commence in Q3 of this year. Following completion of testing the unit will be shipped to Corem in Québec, Canada, where it will serve as CoTec's commercial testing and demonstration platform. This platform is expected to support the evaluation, optimization and subsequent deployment of MGS technology across multiple iron ore and iron ore waste streams, providing a scalable route to commercial contracts.

Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec, commented "The SCMG2 represents an important step in CoTec's strategy to deploy technologies capable of improving resource recovery from existing mining operations and historical tailings. The combination of commercial-scale processing capability, exclusive rights in key markets and a growing pipeline of opportunities positions CoTec to accelerate deployment of this technology across a range of iron ore applications and to build a meaningful, high-margin mineral recovery business over time."

Ian Daniels, Managing Director of Salter Cyclones Limited commented "The move to commercial deployment in iron ore is an important milestone for the technology. Our MGS has a long operating history in the recovery of fine and ultra-fine minerals and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with CoTec as it advances opportunities in the iron ore sector."

The MGS technology is designed to recover ultra-fine mineral particles that are typically not recovered through conventional gravity separation processes. The technology is particularly effective on fine particle streams below 150 microns and has historically been applied to the recovery of minerals including tin, chromium, copper and zinc. CoTec believes the technology has significant potential in iron ore applications where valuable mineralization is lost to tailings streams because of fine particle size characteristics, supporting both economic value creation and more sustainable use of existing mineral resources.

CoTec continues to advance evaluation of the technology at its Lac Jeannine project in Québec, where the MGS is being assessed as a means of recovering ultra-fine iron units from spiral tailings streams. The Company is also progressing discussions relating to iron ore tailings opportunities in Brazil, where available data indicates material characteristics that are well suited to MGS processing. Together with other identified opportunities, these initiatives are expected to contribute to a growing pipeline of prospective commercial projects for CoTec.

CoTec's MGS strategy is supported by its exclusivity and collaboration agreement with Salter Cyclones Limited, the developer of the technology. The agreement provides CoTec with exclusive worldwide rights for iron ore and iron ore waste applications using the SCMG2, as well as certain rights relating to future generations of the technology.

CoTec believes that the combination of commercial-scale equipment ownership, exclusive market rights, and access to a dedicated testing platform at Corem, provides a strong foundation for scaling its mineral recovery business. Unlike many beneficiation technologies that remain at pilot scale, the SCMG2 is a commercial operating system specifically designed to recover ultrafine particles that are often unrecoverable using conventional gravity separation equipment, enabling CoTec to offer iron ore producers a differentiated solution to unlock value from tailings and fine particle streams, and to generate incremental revenue from material that is currently treated as waste.

About CoTec

CoTec is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing and reclamation in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements", which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Project, its mid-project update, future development, Project net present value, expected return on investment, life of mine, the ongoing Feasibility Study, the Project option exercise, the Project's critical minerals status potential, potential for production of higher-purity iron concentrate, the Company's participation in the industry's transition to new production methods and the Project in general, as well as management's expectations with respect to the Lac Jeannine investment and other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions that, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, but not limited to, resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting requirements and delays; labour costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labour disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and Indigenous or social disruptions logistics and transportation availability or disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cotec-provides-update-on-commercial-deployment-of-multi-gravity-separator-technol-1214516