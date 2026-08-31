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WKN: A3DP94 | ISIN: CA0468241082 | Ticker-Symbol: X5U
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 12:30
0,863 Euro
+2,62 % +0,022
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ATHA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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ATHA ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
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0,8300,86313:23
0,8300,86312:30
ACCESS Newswire
31.08.2026 13:02 Uhr
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ATHA Energy Corp: ATHA Energy Provides Board of Directors Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / ATHA Energy Corp. ("ATHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:SASK)(OTCQX:SASKF)(FRA:X5U) announces that Richard Pearce has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective August 31st, 2026, to pursue other professional endeavours.

Mr. Pearce became a director of the Company in April 2024, in connection with the Company's transaction with 92 Energy Ltd. ("92E").

"We thank Richard for his contribution to ATHA Energy," said Troy Boisjoli, CEO & Directors of ATHA Energy. "He was a critical part in ATHA's 2024 transactions with Latitude Uranium and 92E, helping ATHA transform into one of the most successful uranium exploration Companies globally. On behalf of the board and management, we wish him future success on Powerhaus Uranium."

Additionally, the Company announces that Erinn Broshko has been appointed as chair of the Compensation Committee and Suraj Ahuja has been appointed as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance in each case replacing Mr. Pearce.

The Company also announces that, further to its press release dated July 31, 2026, the Company has issued 340,136 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of US$0.735 (C$1.03)(1) to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("QRC") as payment for US$249,999.96 (C$350,349.94)(1) in interest owing pursuant to the terms of the US$25,000,000 twelve percent convertible debenture issued to QRC on February 5, 2026.1

About ATHA Energy

ATHA Energy is a uranium mineral exploration Company focused on advancing exploration at scale at its flagship Angilak Project in southern Nunavut, where ATHA controls 100% of the Angikuni Basin. ATHA offers significant exposure to uranium discovery, controlling the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (6.8 million acres) across Canada's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, and 10% carried interest exposure in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO). ATHA is institutionally backed, led by a strategic investment from Queens Road Capital Investment (TSX: QRC).

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com and review ATHA's company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Troy Boisjoli, CEO, ATHA Energy Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Troy Boisjoli
Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@athaenergy.com
Website: www.athaenergy.com
Phone: 1-(236)-521-0526

1 (1)Converted to Canadian Dollar (CAD) based on July 30, 2026, conversion pricing.

SOURCE: ATHA Energy Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/atha-energy-provides-board-of-directors-update-1214580

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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