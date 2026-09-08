ATHA Energy Corp: ATHA Energy Announces Additional Results from Rib North Discovery Expanding Continuity of Mineralization from 300 metres to 1.45 Kilometres - Results Include RIBN-DD-011 Intersecting 20 m of Composite Uranium Min Including 1.3 m of High

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / HIGHLIGHTS

Preliminary results from an additional seven diamond drillholes (See July 9th, 2026 News release for results from initial eight holes) completed at the RIB North Discovery (Figure 1) - as part of the ongoing 2026 Angilak Exploration Program;

Mineralization at RIB North has been discovered on two separate horizons. The bulk of drilling to date, following up on the maiden discovery hole RIBN-DD-001, is located on the eastern limb of the Mineralized RIB Corridor ("MRC"), with continuity of mineralization now traced over 1.45 km (Figures 2 & 3);

Drilling is focused on widely spaced step-outs, designed to outline the continuity of uranium mineralization at RIB North - the discovery remains open in all directions;

All seven drillholes (RIBN-DD-010 to RIBN-DD-016A) intersected uranium mineralization, results are highlighted by:

Drillhole RIBN-DD-011: Successfully targeted uranium mineralization ~250 m along strike to the northeast from RIBN-DD-001, resulting in the intersection of 20.0 m of total composite uranium mineralization 2 over fifteen zones from 494.0 m to 700.5 m, including 1.3 m of high-grade mineralization 2 (Figure 4). The highest-grade interval resulted in 1.5 m of composite mineralization 2 from 661.5 m to 663.0 m with an average reading of 8,453 CPS 1 and a max of 26,680 CPS 1 , including over 0.6 m of high-grade mineralization 2 ; Drillhole RIBN-DD-013A: Successfully targeted uranium mineralization ~370 m along strike to the northeast from RIBN-DD-001, resulting in the intersection of 13.0 m of total composite uranium mineralization 2 over five zones from 544.0 m to 673.0 m (Figure 5). The widest interval resulted in 4.0 m of composite mineralization 2 from 544.0 m to 548.0 m with an average reading of 1,013 CPS 1 and a max of 6,855 CPS 1 ; Drillhole RIBN-DD-014: Successfully targeted uranium mineralization ~430 m along strike to the southwest from RIBN-DD-001, resulting in the intersection of 7.0 m of total composite uranium mineralization 2 over six zones from 237.0 m to 573.0 m (Figure 6). The highest-grade interval resulted in 1.5 m of composite mineralization 2 from 571.5 m to 573 m with an average reading of 4,275 CPS 1 and a max of 20,138 CPS 1 ;



The secondary horizon first discovered by RIBN-DD-008, located on the western limb of the MRC, was followed up with drillhole RIBN-DD-010. RIBN-DD-010, successfully targeted uranium mineralization ~220 m along strike to the southwest from RIBN-DD-008, resulting in the intersection of 3.0 m of total composite uranium mineralization2 over four zones from 412.5 m to 576.5 m. The widest interval resulted in 1.0 m of composite mineralization2 from 540.5 m to 541.5 m with an average reading of 718 CPS1 and a max of 1,407 CPS1, (Figure 7);

The successful follow-up drill results continue to demonstrate ATHA's geological model and the understanding on controls of mineralization at RIB are proving accurate. In turn, over the remainder of the 2026 Angilak Exploration Program, the Company will continue its systematic approach, targeting widely spaced drilling to expand the extent of the mineralized footprint at RIB North;

The Company will continue releasing preliminary results from the 2026 Angilak Exploration Program through the coming weeks.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO commented:" Progressing RIB North from a single discovery hole in 2025 and growing it to a strike length of 1.45 km in 2026 with 16 successful aggressive step outs thus far, is just a snapshot of the potential scale. When pairing those results with the Lac 50 Deposit Corridor, with the newest discovery at Lac 50 Northwest, along with all the other regional and historic showings of uranium mineralization, exemplifies why we see the Angilak Uranium Project as something truly unique and world class.

As nuclear energy continues to dominate discussions on supplying future global energy demands, and Canada focuses on development and security of the north - Angilak will continue to garner recognition as one of the key, future, uranium jurisdictions."

Cliff Revering, VP Exploration added: "A key objective of our 2026 exploration program at the Angilak Project was to demonstrate the scale and uranium potential of the Mineralized RIB Corridor, while building on the RIB North discovery made in 2025. Results to date have exceeded our expectations, extending mineralization at RIB North over a strike length of 1.45 kilometres, with the system remaining open in all directions.

Equally important, our systematic exploration approach, data collection and analysis continue to advance our understanding of the mineralizing system and the key lithological and structural controls across the broader RIB Corridor. These results further strengthen our conviction that the Angikuni Basin has the potential to emerge as a significant new uranium district as we continue to execute our exploration strategy."

ATHA Energy Corp. (TSXV:SASK)(FRA:X5U)(OTCQX:SASKF) ("ATHA" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce preliminary diamond drilling results from the 2026 Angilak Exploration Program at its 100%-owned Angilak Uranium Project in Nunavut, Canada. Today's release details results from an additional seven diamond drillholes, RIBN-DD-010 to RIBN-DD-016A, (See July 8th and July 9th, 2026 for previous results) completed at the RIB North Discovery (Figure 1) - as part of the ongoing 2026 program. The results from the 2025 and ongoing 2026 Angilak Exploration programs have outlined 1.45 km of mineralization continuity (Figure 3) along the primary RIB North structural corridor (Figure 2) - located along the eastern limb of the MRC. Furthermore, the secondary mineralized horizon - located on the western limb of the MRC and first discovered by RIBN-DD-008 - was successfully followed up by drillhole RIBN-DD-010, mineralization has now been traced over approximately ~220 m strike length.

At the RIB North Discovery drilling is focused on widely spaced step-outs, designed to outline the continuity of uranium mineralization at RIB North - the discovery remains open in all directions (Figures 2 & 3). All seven of the additional drillholes released today intersected uranium mineralization with results highlighted by drillhole RIBN-DD-011, which successfully targeted uranium mineralization ~250 m along strike to the northeast from 2025 drillhole RIBN-DD-001. The hole intersected 20.0 m of total composite uranium mineralization2 over fifteen zones from 494.0 m to 700.5 m, including 1.3 m of high-grade mineralization (Figure 4). The highest-grade interval resulted in 1.5 m of composite mineralization from 661.5 m to 663.0 m with an average reading of 8,453 CPS1 and a max of 26,680 CPS1, including over 0.6 m of high-grade mineralization2.

Mineralization at both the primary and secondary mineralized horizons is basement hosted, structurally controlled uranium mineralization, associated with strong albite and hematite alteration, graphitic + sulphide-bearing structures and overprinting silicification. The successful follow-up results demonstrate ATHA's geological model and understanding on controls of mineralization at RIB are proving accurate. In turn, over the remainder of the 2026 Angilak Exploration Program, the Company will continue its systematic approach, targeting widely spaced drilling to expand the strike extent of the mineralized footprint at RIB North.

The 2026 Angilak Exploration Program is the largest to date on the project, comprising two components:

First, diamond drilling with three drills, which commenced on May 1st, 2026, and is scheduled to continue through the end of September. The Company will complete its largest diamond drilling program to date, focusing on expansion and discovery along Angilak's currently identified, mineralized corridors.

Second, aerial geophysics, comprising Expert's MMT survey, which was completed in late July. The Company anticipates receiving 3D Inversion Modeling results in Q4 2026.

With diamond drilling the Company is testing the following target areas:

Mineralized RIB Corridor: Additional discovery potential and expansion, following up on the highly successful 2025 program, which resulted in the four discoveries of uranium mineralization - including RIB North, where the maiden hole intersected 34.7 m of composite uranium mineralization 1 with grades up to 8.16% U3O8 over 0.5 m;

Lac 50 Deposit Corridor: Testing recently identified, highly prospective, 3D Inversion targets along strike from the main Lac 50 Deposit area, and expansion of the Lac 50 Deposit mineralization footprint which remains open and unconstrained3.

While the geophysical component of the program is designed to identify and advance additional exploration targets, it will also generate important basin-scale data to further characterize the geological architecture and broader uranium potential of the Angikuni Basin, while strengthening the Company's expanding project portfolio, and consists of:

Angikuni Basin: Acquiring full MMT coverage across the 100% ATHA-owned Angikuni Basin. The resulting survey data will be used to develop a 3D Inversion model of the entire Angikuni Basin, the same highly successful systematic approach ATHA utilized during its 2024 and 2025 campaigns, adding to ATHA's already extensive portfolio of regional targets.

Figure 1: Angilak Project Area - 2026 Exploration Target Area (Black Rectangles), & Mapped Historic Mineralized Showings

Figure 2: Mineralized RIB Corridor - 2026 Angilak Exploration Program, showing drillhole traces, orange rectangle denotes the LS window displayed in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Long-Section schematic along the eastern limb of the MRC within the RIB North Discovery Area. The LS is 500 m in width with circles and stars representing mid-point intersections of drillholes along the LS plane. See disclaimer notes for Comp U Min and HG2 criteria and thresholds. For full details on mineralized intervals see drillhole striplogs (Figures 4 to 10).

Table 1: 2026 Angilak Exploration Program Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Zone Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Final Depth (m) L50W-DD-001 Lac 50 NW Target 30 -60 511872 6941721 192 528 L50W-DD-002 Lac 50 NW Target 30 -55 511985 6941918 188.5 632 RIBN-DD-002 RIB RIB North 320 -70 499120 6929762 262 623 RIBN-DD-003 RIB RIB North 305 -65 499648 6929975 261 716 RIBN-DD-004 RIB RIB North 320 -60 499509 6929670 261 782 RIBN-DD-005 RIB RIB North 310 -50 499574 6929887 261 617 RIBN-DD-006 RIB RIB North 40 -70 499158 6930123 261 471 RIBN-DD-007 RIB RIB North 130 -60 499206 6930116 258 636 RIBN-DD-008 RIB RIB North 140 -58 498617 6930331 262 674 RIBN-DD-009 RIB RIB North 110 -55 499285 6930173 262 614 RIBN-DD-010 RIB RIB North 140 -54 498398 6930295 263 611 RIBN-DD-011 RIB RIB North 140 -65 499519 6930297 261 717 RIBN-DD-012 RIB RIB North 140 -60 499058 6930090 261 529 RIBN-DD-013 RIB RIB North 142 -65 499628 6930373 261 365 RIBN-DD-013A RIB RIB North 142 -65 499628 6930373 261 695 RIBN-DD-014 RIB RIB North 140 -57 498928 6930020 261 638 RIBN-DD-015 RIB RIB North 149 -57 499782 6930523 261 731 RIBN-DD-016 RIB RIB North 145 -60 498737 6929924 261 23 RIBN-DD-016A RIB RIB North 145 -60 498737 6929924 261 599

Figure 4: Striplog RIBN-DD-011 showing radioactivity based on 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Down Hole Probe1 & 2.

Figure 5: Striplog RIBN-DD-013A showing radioactivity based on 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Down Hole Probe1 & 2.

Figure 6: Striplog RIBN-DD-014 showing radioactivity based on 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Down Hole Probe1 & 2.

Figure 7: Striplog RIBN-DD-010 showing radioactivity based on 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Down Hole Probe1 & 2.

Figure 8: Striplog RIBN-DD-012 showing radioactivity based on 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Down Hole Probe1 & 2.

Figure 9: Striplog RIBN-DD-015 showing radioactivity based on 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Down Hole Probe1 & 2.

Figure 10: Striplog RIBN-DD-016A showing radioactivity based on 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Down Hole Probe1 & 2.

Down Hole Gamma Probe

1.A Mount Sopris 40TGU-1000 Triple Gamma Geiger down hole probe was utilized for radiometric surveying.

2The Company considers high-grade mineralization to be any interval with radioactivity derived from downhole gamma probe >10,000 CPS. The total gamma results provided were selected using an average cutoff of >300 CPS over intervals of 0.1 metre width. Mineralization was previously described as >500 CPS, however, based on assay results from 2024 & 2025, the Company has now lowered that threshold to >300 CPS, as typical results above 300 CPS return grades above 0.01% U3O8. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.

Disclaimer for Historical Drilling and Outcrop Samples

Certain noted technical information provided herein has been derived exclusively and without independent verification from the following reports. Such information is historical in nature and is not considered by the Company to be current. In each case, the reliability of the historical information is considered reasonable by the Company. The historical information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the properties but may not be representative of expected results. Readers should read the entirety of such noted reports to fully understand the nature of the information referenced herein. Samples, including, without limitation, outcrop samples, by their nature, are selective in nature and significant variations may be seen from sample to sample. Accordingly, sample information may not be representative of the true underlying mineralization.

References for Historic Diamond Drilling Results and Surficial Sampling

3For additional information regarding ATHA's Angilak Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "Technical Report on the Angilak Property, Nunavut, Canada" with an effective date of October 14, 2025, prepared by Matt Batty, MSc, P. Geo, who is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101, available under ATHA's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Cliff Revering, P.Eng., Vice President, Exploration of ATHA, who is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About ATHA

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects (the Angilak Project located in Nunavut, and CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the newly discovered basement hosted GMZ high-grade uranium discovery located in the Athabasca Basin). In addition, the Company holds the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (>6 million acres) in two of the world's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries - ATHA is well positioned to drive value. ATHA also holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd. For more information visit www.athaenergy.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Troy Boisjoli, CEO, ATHA Energy Corp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Troy Boisjoli

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@athaenergy.com

Website: www.athaenergy.com

Phone: 1-(236)-521-0526

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These forward-looking statements or information may relate to ATHA's proposed exploration program, including statements with respect to the expected benefits of ATHA's proposed exploration program, any results that may be derived from ATHA's proposed exploration program, the timing, scope, nature, breadth and other information related to ATHA's proposed exploration program, any results that may be derived from the diversification of ATHA's portfolio, the prospects of ATHA's projects, including mineral resources estimates and mineralization of each project, the prospects of ATHA's business plans and any expectations with respect to defining mineral resources or mineral reserves on any of ATHA's projects, and any expectation with respect to any permitting, development or other work that may be required to bring any of the projects into development or production.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that the anticipated benefits of ATHA's proposed exploration program will be realized, that no additional permit or licenses will be required in connection with ATHA's exploration programs, the ability of ATHA to complete its exploration activities as currently expected and on the current anticipated timelines, including ATHA's proposed exploration program, that ATHA will be able to execute on its current plans, that ATHA's proposed explorations will yield results as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although ATHA has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current view of ATHA with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by ATHA, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: inability of ATHA to realize the benefits anticipated from the exploration and drilling targets described herein or elsewhere; in ability of ATHA to complete current exploration plans as presently anticipated or at all; inability for ATHA to economically realize on the benefits, if any, derived from the exploration program; failure to complete business plans as it currently anticipated; overdiversification of ATHA's portfolio; failure to realize on benefits, if any, of a diversified portfolio; unanticipated changes in market price for ATHA shares; changes to ATHA's current and future business and exploration plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of the business of ATHA; and the ability to advance the Company projects and its proposed exploration program; risks inherent in mineral exploration including risks related worker safety, weather and other natural occurrences, accidents, availability of personnel and equipment, and other factors; aboriginal title; failure to obtain regulatory and permitting approvals; no known mineral resources/reserves; reliance on key management and other personnel; competition; changes in laws and regulations; uninsurable risks; delays in governmental and other approvals, community relations; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions in Canada, Australia and other jurisdictions where ATHA conducts business. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the filings of ATHA with the Canadian securities regulators which are available on ATHA's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. ATHA does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ATHA Energy Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/atha-energy-announces-additional-results-from-rib-north-discovery-expanding-conti-1217933