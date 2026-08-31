NETSOL Technologies Inc.: NETSOL Technologies announces leadership transitions across Americas and Europe businesses

ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, today announced a series of leadership changes across its Americas and European businesses.

Faizaan Ghauri is transitioning from Chief Strategy Officer to his newly appointed role as President of NETSOL Technologies Americas (NTA). In this new role, Faizaan will lead NTA's strategic, commercial and revenue growth agenda, with responsibility for strengthening the company's position across the Americas and accelerating sustainable business growth as NTA continues to expand its footprint across automotive finance, equipment leasing and digital retail. His mandate will encompass Sales, Business Development, Strategic Accounts, Customer Growth, Partnerships and other market-facing commercial functions, alongside supporting Delivery, Finance, Accounting and other operational functions within NTA. Faizaan has held various roles at NETSOL over fifteen years primarily on technology and innovation and holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

As part of this transition, Peter Minshall, Executive Vice President for NTA, will relocate within the NETSOL Group to the United Kingdom, where he will serve as Director, Finance and Operations for Europe. In this role, Peter will oversee finance and operations across NETSOL's European businesses, encompassing NETSOL Technologies Europe (NTE), the company's European technology and services operations, and Virtual Lease Services (VLS), a wholly-owned NETSOL subsidiary providing portfolio and risk management servicing to business and consumer finance providers across the UK. Peter brings significant experience and institutional knowledge to this role and his relocation will further strengthen financial and operational alignment across NETSOL's European entities. Prior to joining NETSOL, Peter held various senior leadership roles with Daimler Financial Services, covering Finance, Operations and Project Portfolio functions.

Umar Qadri will also be relocating within the NETSOL Group to the United Kingdom. Umar will continue in his role as Deputy Head of Global Sales, with a special emphasis on Europe, and his mandate will extend across NTE and VLS, supporting and strengthening sales efforts across these businesses while continuing to contribute to NETSOL's broader global sales objectives.

"These changes reflect the depth of leadership we've built across NETSOL over the years and the trust we place in the people who have grown with this company," said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. "Faizaan has been closely involved in shaping our strategic direction and this appointment is a natural extension of that work. Peter and Umar have each spent years building relationships and institutional knowledge across our business and moving closer to our European operations allows them to put that experience directly to work where we see significant opportunity ahead. I am grateful to each of them for taking on these new responsibilities. Together, they give us exactly the leadership NETSOL needs as we continue to grow across the Americas and Europe."

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1997, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company's products and services, expectations for future operations, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the timing of customer go-lives and contract renewals, the rate of adoption of AI-enabled product capabilities, foreign currency volatility, and other factors discussed in NETSOL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. NETSOL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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