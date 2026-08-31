

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to near 2-week highs of 184.92 against the euro, 216.08 against the pound and 197.31 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 185.56, 216.80 and 197.97, respectively.



The yen edged up to 159.48 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 160.12.



The yen advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 94.33 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 160.12.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen advances to 4-day highs of 114.21 and 114.80 from early lows of 114.64 and 115.20, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 180.00 against the euro, 212.00 against the pound, 193.00 against the franc, 157.00 against the greenback, 92.00 against the kiwi, 112.00 against the aussie and 113.00 against the loonie.



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