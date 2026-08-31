Quantum Cyber Completes Purchase and Installation of 80-Unit 3D Printing Drone Production Farm at Its Bridgeport, Connecticut Manufacturing Facility

Norwalk, CT, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced that it has completed the purchase and physical installation of all 80 units of its previously announced 3D Printing drone production farm at the Company's approximately 50,000 square foot U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The milestone marks the operational commissioning of what the Company has previously described as its primary autonomous drone manufacturing line at the Bridgeport facility, and follows the completion of the Company's first mini-interceptor airframe at the same facility on July 27, 2026, and the launch of the Company's Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division announced on June 11, 2026.

The 3D Printing Farm, as previously disclosed, is designed to serve as the primary autonomous drone manufacturing operation at Bridgeport, with dedicated capacity for structural airframe components, enclosures, and printed subassemblies across the Company's planned attritable one-way attack, interceptor, surveillance, VTOL, and long-range PHANTOM-950 product lines. With all 80 printers now purchased and physically installed, the Company believes it has moved from disclosed intent to installed capacity, a step management views as a foundational operational proof point in the Company's stated strategy of transitioning from a technology development and IP licensing platform to a vertically integrated domestic defense manufacturer with production capacity under its own control.

The 3D Printing Farm is designed to consume both standard PETG filament and Formula A, Quantum Cyber's patent-pending EMP-hardened composite filament, both intended to be produced in-house through the Company's previously announced Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division. This vertical integration is intended to reduce external supply chain dependency, protect the Company's proprietary formulations, and support production scaling in response to customer demand.

Recent On-Site Engagement at the Bridgeport Facility

Separately, during the week ended August 29, 2026, the Company hosted a series of on-site visits at its Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing facility. Attendees included, among others, representatives of institutional investment firms, representatives of investment banking counterparties, and current and former senior officers of the United States armed forces. The visits were conducted under customary confidentiality arrangements, and the Company confirms that no material non-public information was disclosed to attendees in connection with the visits. The Company is not identifying individual attendees or their respective affiliations at this time and undertakes no obligation to do so. No investment, financing, procurement, purchase, subscription, letter of intent, memorandum of understanding, or other commitment or agreement was entered into by the Company or, to the Company's knowledge, by any attendee, in connection with the visits, and no assurance can be given that any such commitment or agreement will result from, or arise as a consequence of, the visits. This disclosure is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor as an announcement of any customer, contract, or transaction.

"Purchasing and installing 80 printers moves the drone production line from a plan to a physical asset on our factory floor," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "We announced the Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division on June 11, we completed our first mini-interceptor at Bridgeport on July 27, and today the 3D Printing Farm - the machine at the center of our production stack - is installed. With our Head of Sales now in seat, our next step is to convert installed capacity into contracted volume. We believe that is what a domestic autonomous defense manufacturer executing on a plan looks like."

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commissioning and operation of the 3D Printing drone production farm, the Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division, the Company's ability to consume in-house filament in commercial-grade production, the Company's ability to advance from prototype production to commercial order fulfillment, the productivity and outputs of the Company's newly installed sales function, projected annual production capacity, and the Company's ability to convert visits, meetings, or expressions of interest by third parties into definitive investments, financings, procurement contracts, or other commitments. The Company makes no representation regarding, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update the market as to, the outcome of any discussions with visitors, prospective investors, prospective financing counterparties, or prospective government or defense customers. The filing of a patent application does not guarantee issuance of a patent. Production capacity targets, platform deployment concepts, and commercialization timelines represent management projections and design intent based on current planned facility configuration and current architecture disclosures, and do not represent binding commitments or guarantees of future output, field deployment, or revenue. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to bring the installed 3D Printing drone production farm to full operational commissioning on the anticipated timeline; (ii) the failure to advance the Company's product lines from initial assembly to serial production; (iii) the failure to achieve projected production capacity targets; (iv) the failure to secure procurement contracts or commercial orders sufficient to support projected production volumes; (v) the failure of the Company's sales function to convert pipeline into contracted revenue; (vi) the failure of any visit or meeting with third parties to result in any investment, financing, procurement, or other commercial transaction; (vii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (viii) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com