One-component coatings simplify maintenance, reduce application complexity

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of the PPG ONE RANGE portfolio of five one-component marine coatings at the SMM 2026 maritime industry trade fair in Hamburg, Germany. Designed to simplify onboard fleet maintenance, the portfolio helps crews complete maintenance projects more efficiently with ready-to-use, one-component coating solutions.

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PPG introduces PPG ONE RANGE portfolio of one-component marine coatings designed to reduce complexity, minimize waste and streamline maintenance.

"Coatings maintenance is essential for extending vessel lifecycles, but preparation and application can be time-consuming for crews managing other operational responsibilities," said Ewout Bosman, PPG segment director, seastock, Protective and Marine Coatings. "With the PPG One Range portfolio, we focused on eliminating mixing requirements and simplifying application to help crews complete projects more efficiently."

The portfolio's ready-to-use, one-component format supports a broad range of onboard maintenance applications with simplified product preparation, storage and handling and less waste.

"The portfolio includes waterborne, alkyd and polyurethane technologies for both interior and exterior maintenance applications," said Kahina Ouchaou, PPG product manager, Protective and Marine Coatings. "Products in the portfolio incorporate technologies that support low volatile organic compound (VOC) compliance and low flame spread certification."

PPG's commitment to simplifying onboard maintenance extends beyond coatings. At SMM, PPG will preview the PPG POWERPACK application tool, a portable, battery-powered system developed to improve application efficiency when used with the PPG One Range portfolio.

"The PPG PowerPack tool allows crews to switch easily between roller and brush application using a single unit, reducing equipment changes and helping improve productivity," Bosman said. "Together, the PPG One Range portfolio and the PPG PowerPack tool demonstrate how we continue to innovate both inside and outside the can."

PPG will showcase the PPG One Range portfolio and PPG PowerPack tool at SMM Hamburg, Sept. 1-4, in Hall B, stand 419. To learn more about PPG's protective and marine coatings business, visit ppg.com/pmc.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We Protect and Beautify the World are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

One Range and PowerPack are trademarks of PPG Coatings Nederland B.V.

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Contacts:

PPG Media Contact:

Zachary Madden

Protective and Marine Coatings

+1 412 328 1104

zmadden@ppg.com

www.ppg.com