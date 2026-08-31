In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - up 90% at $6.73 Wetour Robotics Limited (WETO) - up 25% at $7.18 BrenX Ltd. (BRNX) - up 17% at $4.54 NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) - up 13% at $3.79 Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) - up 12% at $3.86 Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - up 9% at $15.86 Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) - up 9% at $3.15 Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) - up 6% at $7.18 Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY) - up 5% at $3.05 Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) - up 4% at $2.32

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) - down 30% at $2.94 PG&E Corporation (PCG) - down 17% at $13.84 Edison International (EIX) - down 12% at $62.00 CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - down 11% at $4.09 Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (AFJK) - down 10% at $10.95 Exascale Labs Holdings Inc. (XLAB) - down 10% at $4.61 Nano Labs Ltd (NA) - down 10% at $2.00 Pasqal Holding SA (PSQL) - down 9% at $17.30 Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) - down 9% at $4.53 Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - down 8% at $8.10

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX