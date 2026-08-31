BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - up 90% at $6.73
- Wetour Robotics Limited (WETO) - up 25% at $7.18
- BrenX Ltd. (BRNX) - up 17% at $4.54
- NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) - up 13% at $3.79
- Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) - up 12% at $3.86
- Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - up 9% at $15.86
- Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) - up 9% at $3.15
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) - up 6% at $7.18
- Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY) - up 5% at $3.05
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) - up 4% at $2.32
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) - down 30% at $2.94
- PG&E Corporation (PCG) - down 17% at $13.84
- Edison International (EIX) - down 12% at $62.00
- CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - down 11% at $4.09
- Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (AFJK) - down 10% at $10.95
- Exascale Labs Holdings Inc. (XLAB) - down 10% at $4.61
- Nano Labs Ltd (NA) - down 10% at $2.00
- Pasqal Holding SA (PSQL) - down 9% at $17.30
- Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) - down 9% at $4.53
- Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - down 8% at $8.10
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