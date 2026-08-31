SMX Public Limited: Luxury Has An Authentication Problem; SMX Is Putting The Proof Inside The Product

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / The luxury business has spent decades perfecting the art of making something desirable. SMX is addressing an increasingly important challenge for the industry: proving that what consumers are buying is actually what it claims to be.

That challenge is getting bigger. Luxury goods now travel through a world of global manufacturing, online marketplaces, resale platforms, recycling, repair and multiple ownership cycles. A handbag may change hands several times. Jewelry can be resold, inherited or remade. Fabrics can contain virgin and recycled fibers sourced from different suppliers and countries.

And throughout that journey, the item is expected to keep proving its authenticity, provenance and value.

SMX brings that proof closer to the product itself.

Its molecular marking technology can embed an invisible identity directly into physical materials, including textiles, leather, precious metals and other materials used throughout fashion and luxury. That identity can then be detected and connected to a digital record, allowing information about the material to remain associated with it throughout its lifecycle.

In an industry where authenticity can determine value, that changes the equation.

Luxury Is Moving Beyond the Certificate

Traditional luxury authentication has largely depended on things surrounding the product: receipts, serial numbers, labels, packaging, certificates, databases and expert inspection.

Those tools remain important, but they share a vulnerability. They are separate from the underlying material.

SMX approaches authentication from the opposite direction. Its technology gives the physical material itself a persistent identity.

That distinction becomes increasingly important as luxury products move beyond the control of the company that originally made or sold them.

The global resale economy has transformed handbags, watches, jewelry, couture and collectible fashion into assets that can circulate for decades. Every subsequent transaction creates another authentication event and another moment when provenance matters.

The question is no longer simply whether an item looks authentic.

It is whether the item can carry evidence of what it is.

The Digital Passport Changes the Conversation

The opportunity has become even more relevant with the emergence of Digital Product Passports and the infrastructure being developed around them.

SMX launched its Digital Material Passport Platform earlier this year, connecting its physical molecular marking technology with secure digital records. The platform is designed to connect information including origin, composition, chain of custody, certification, recycled content and lifecycle history to the underlying physical material.

That physical-to-digital connection has particular significance for fashion.

A digital passport can hold enormous amounts of information. But the value of that information ultimately depends on confidence that the digital record still corresponds to the physical product being presented.

SMX starts with the physical asset.

The molecular identity embedded in the material provides the connection between the item and the information associated with it.

For a luxury industry built around authenticity, that can turn the Digital Material Passport from documentation into something much more powerful: an identity system for the product itself.

Fashion Is Entering an Era of Proof

The timing is significant.

Europe is moving Digital Product Passports from policy toward operational infrastructure, while fashion companies face growing expectations around sourcing, recycled content, waste, circularity and supply-chain transparency.

Luxury consumers are changing too.

They increasingly encounter products outside traditional boutiques. They buy through resale platforms, online marketplaces and international channels. They want to know whether a vintage handbag is authentic, whether a piece of jewelry contains the materials represented, whether a garment's sourcing claims can be substantiated and whether the story behind an expensive product survives scrutiny.

That makes provenance commercially valuable.

A product with an identity capable of surviving resale, repair, recycling and ownership changes can carry something conventional authentication struggles to preserve: continuity.

SMX's technology is designed to provide that continuity.

From Counterfeit Protection to Circular Luxury

The implications extend beyond identifying counterfeits.

Fashion is increasingly becoming circular. Products and materials are expected to have second, third and potentially many more lives.

A garment can be resold. A luxury accessory can be repaired and returned to market. Precious metals can be recovered. Textiles can be recycled into new fibers. Unsold products can potentially become material inputs rather than waste.

But circularity creates a basic information problem: once something re-enters the supply chain, how does the next participant know what it actually is?

Persistent material identity can provide an answer.

Instead of rebuilding trust every time a product changes hands, information can remain connected to the material as it moves.

That potentially gives brands better visibility into their products after the first sale while giving recyclers, resale platforms, insurers, manufacturers and consumers access to stronger authentication infrastructure.

The Most Valuable Luxury May Be Certainty

Luxury has always depended on scarcity, craftsmanship, heritage and desire. Those qualities are not disappearing.

But another quality is becoming increasingly valuable: certainty.

Certainty that the material is authentic. Certainty about where it originated. Certainty that the product matches its digital record. Certainty that provenance has not disappeared somewhere between the boutique, the resale platform and the next owner.

That is where SMX fits into the changing luxury economy.

The company is not asking brands to replace the stories that make luxury valuable. It is creating technology capable of connecting those stories to physical evidence.

In a marketplace overflowing with copies, claims, certificates, digital records and increasingly sophisticated counterfeits, the strongest luxury credential may ultimately be the simplest one.

The product can prove itself.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/luxury-has-an-authentication-problem-smx-is-putting-the-proof-in-1214617