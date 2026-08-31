rhode, the beauty brand founded by Hailey Rhode Bieber and part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), today announced its collection of high-performance, skin-focused products will be available at Sephora online and in most stores across Europe starting Wednesday, 30 September, 2026, following its 2025 rollout with Sephora in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. This expansion with Sephora in Europe increases global access to rhode through physical retail, marking a pivotal next stage for the brand.

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rhode will be available at Sephora online and in most stores across Europe starting Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Launched in June 2022, rhode began with a curated lineup of efficacious skincare, expanding into hybrid makeup. Each launch has garnered tremendous demand, inspiring shifts across the beauty industry and culture at large. Today, rhode remains the No.1 overall skincare brand in the U.S. by EMV and continues to deliver significant year-over-year growth, according to CreatorIQ.*

On September 30 rhode will be available at Sephora in 19 new countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain (including Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey, in addition to the three existing countries of Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

At Sephora, customers can expect to see rhode's strong visual identity, established through past activations and community pop-ups, with its classic grey glossy builds with sleek soft edges, reimagined exclusively for Sephora locations throughout Europe. Sephora will carry rhode's core product assortment including its high-performance skincare, perfectly-pigmented blush, and new Pocket Bronze and Highlight Milk collections. To celebrate the launch, rhode will offer exclusive items at Sephora in Europe and the U.K., including the return of some favorite Limited Edition items.

rhode's Sephora expansion in Europe builds on years of momentum across the continent. Last year, rhode hosted a beach club in Mallorca, an immersive pop-up that brought the world of rhode to life for its European audience. This summer, the brand continued that excitement with its rhode summer station tour in Amalfi and Copenhagen, where communities turned out in force for the brand's first-ever in-person activations in Italy and Denmark.

rhode is exclusively available at Sephora in Europe building on the strong partnership established through historic and unprecedented sales performance in Sephora U.S., Canada and the U.K. following launch in 2025. To date, rhode is the number one beauty brand in Sephora North America and the U.K.

There are strong synergies between rhode's community-driven approach and Sephora's global reach. Community engagement is what rhode does best, and this partnership is expected to introduce the brand to a broader audience of beauty consumers across Europe.

This expansion into new retail territories comes one year after e.l.f. Beauty's (NYSE: ELF) $1B acquisition of rhode in 2025, and signals the next chapter of rhode as they look to bring the brand to more people around the world.

About rhode

rhode is a collection of curated skincare and hybrid makeup essentials with intentional, efficacious formulas. Founded by Hailey Rhode Bieber after years of working with leading makeup artists and skincare experts, rhode was born from a desire for a simplified daily routine of high-performance products. Developed with leading dermatologists and chemists for a variety of skin types, rhode's formulas feature purposeful ingredients at efficacious levels that nourish the skin barrier over time. The brand extends beyond its products to create a distinct world of rhode through high-impact campaigns, IRL activations, and community engagement. rhode is vegan, dermatologist-tested, and double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. In 2025, rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) for $1 billion. For more information, visit www.rhodeskin.com.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 55,000 passionate employees operating in 37 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,400 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty. Since SEPHORA's inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, the brand has been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, they continue to break with convention to drive their mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty. For more information, visit www.sephora.com.

*Source: CreatorIQ, Top 10 Skincare Leaderboard, August 2026. Rhode ranked No. 1 by earned media value (EMV). Available at CreatorIQ Leaderboard

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Contacts:

MEDIA

European Media Contacts

rhode@dominiquetemple.com

mbouchut@sephora.fr

rhode

Lena Griffin

lgriffin@elfbeauty.com