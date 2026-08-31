Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - Berger Montague, a leading national plaintiffs' law firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) ("Pentair" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Pentair securities during the period from March 11, 2025 through July 14, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Q&A

What is this lawsuit about?

According to the complaint, between March 11, 2025 and July 14, 2026, Pentair and certain executives failed to disclose that: (1) there was significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel; and (2) as a result, the Company's sales and operating income were adversely affected. The truth allegedly began to emerge on July 14, 2026, after the market closed, when Pentair announced preliminary second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that Pool channel destocking had reduced Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million. As a result, second quarter 2026 sales were expected to be down 17 percent versus the prior guide of approximately 1 percent growth, and full year 2026 sales were expected to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent versus the prior guide of up 2 percent to 4 percent. Pentair also announced the immediate departure of its Chief Financial Officer. On this news, Pentair's stock price fell $11.35, or 15%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Who is Pentair?

Pentair plc, headquartered in London, describes itself as a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water. The Company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Pool segment designing and selling residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, and automatic controls.

What do I need to do?

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Pentair securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 2, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

To learn more or discuss your rights, contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015 or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865 or visit our website.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312043