Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today announced that Louis Pinkham has been appointed to its board of directors, effective September 17, 2026. Mr. Pinkham will serve on the Company's Audit and Finance Committee.

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Louis Pinkham, Pentair Board of Directors

With decades of leadership experience in the industrial manufacturing, electrical equipment and power management industries, Mr. Pinkham most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Regal Rexnord Corporation, a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors, automation systems and power transmission components and its predecessor Regal Beloit, from 2019 to 2026.

"We are pleased to welcome Louis to Pentair's Board of Directors," said T. Michael Glenn, Chairman of Pentair's Board. "Louis brings a proven track record of leading portfolio transformation, driving operational improvement and delivering meaningful value creation in complex industrial businesses. His experience executing strategic transactions, expanding margins and positioning businesses for sustainable growth will be valuable addition to the Board as Pentair continues to advance its strategy and generate long-term value for shareholders."

During his tenure as CEO of Regal Rexnord Corporation, Mr. Pinkham led the formation of Regal Rexnord through the combination of Regal Beloit and Rexnord's Process Motion Control and the company's transformation, including through the acquisition of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Prior to Regal Rexnord, Mr. Pinkham held senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Crane Co. and Eaton Corporation. He currently serves on the board of Jacobs Solutions Inc. as the Lead Independent Director and a director of the University of Chicago Medical Center.

About Pentair plc

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2025 of approximately $4.2 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,000 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

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Contacts:

PENTAIR CONTACTS:

Jeff Thompson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Direct: 763-656-5527

Email: jeff.thompson1@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Vice President, Communications

Direct: 763-656-5589

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com