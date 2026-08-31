

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economy expanded at a faster pace in more than four years during the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product rose a non-adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, following a 2.5 percent increase in the March quarter. Moreover, this was the strongest growth since the first quarter of 2022.



On the expenditure side, household expenditure rose 2.2 percent, while government consumption contracted by 2.4 percent. Gross fixed capital formation increased 6.5 percent, and both exports and imports climbed by 7.7 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively.



On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the annual economic growth improved to 3.0 percent from 2.6 percent.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP advanced 0.7 percent after rising 0.6 percent in the first quarter.



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