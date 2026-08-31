

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced on Monday that it has launched Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk, the first and only commercially sterile, ready-to-feed liquid infant formula made with whole milk in the United States.



The new product combines creamy whole milk for a fat blend that more closely resembles breast milk and five immune-nourishing prebiotics to help support babies' natural defenses. Abbott said Similac 360 Total care is the closest formula to breast milk.



The launch reflects growing parent interest in whole milk formulas and offers the convenience of a liquid-only format. Unlike powdered formula, the ready-to-feed option requires no preparation and is priced at a similar per-feeding cost to powdered Similac 360 Total Care.



The product is available at Target and Amazon, with rollout to Walmart and other major retailers in the coming weeks. Abbott said each batch will be produced at its own U.S. manufacturing facility.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Abbott Laboratories were up 0.04 percent, changing hands at $112.48, after closing Friday's regular session 0.79 percent higher.



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