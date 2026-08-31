Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Financial Reporting in 2027

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on August 31, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. EEST

Valmet's Financial Reporting in 2027

Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2027 as follows:

February 4, 2027 - Financial Statements Review for 2026

April 27, 2027 - Interim Review for January-March 2027

July 21, 2027 - Half Year Financial Review for January-June 2027

October 27, 2027 - Interim Review January-September 2027

The Annual Report for 2026 will be published on February 26, 2027, at the latest.

Valmet's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2027. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-s-financial-reporting-in-2027,c4389722

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmets-financial-reporting-in-2027-302865021.html