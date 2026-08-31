Blue Jay Gold Corp: Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (OTCQB: JAYGF) (FSE: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the Becker-Cochran antimony-silver occurrence on its 100%-owned Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Project") in southern Yukon (Figures 1&2). The Company has planned ten drill holes to test the target. Blue Jay also expects to receive and publish initial assay results from its 2026 drill program at the Skukum Creek and Mt. Skukum gold-silver deposits in September.

"The underground development at Becker-Cochran stopped in the 1960's because the antimony price collapsed, not because the target wasn't promising," said Geordie Mark, CEO of Blue Jay Gold. "The scope of earlier works were limited by time, and not the scale of the antimony systems. Mineralizing systems of this style extend laterally for several kilometres, and the surface exposures at Becker-Cochran carry stibnite needles set in opaline silica and chalcedony textures. Textures of that kind typically form at or near the top of such a system. The Company's interpretation is that the historical underground development, which reached less than 100 metres below the surface outcrop, worked only the uppermost part of the system, and that the system may extend as much as 600 metres below surface. That figure is based on our own interpretation of the available data."

"We see considerable potential to extend the defined lateral and vertical continuity of mineralization of the system. We have designed a Phase 1 drill program at Becker-Cochran to test extensions of known antimony mineralization, complementing our ongoing metallurgical work assessing antimony concentrate product quality. Antimony is a critical mineral the Western world is short of, and we have it right here in our backyard. If these holes tell us what we hope they will, Steller carries a second and entirely different endowment alongside its known gold and silver resources and that is exactly why we believe Steller is a district play rather than a single deposit."

What the Becker-Cochran Drill Program Is Testing

The holes are planned along the strike length of the historical underground development at Becker-Cochran and are designed to test the down-dip continuation of the mineralized shear zone below the two levels developed in the mid-1960's.1

Historical workings only outlined the zone over a limited vertical extent, so the mineralized footprint is defined by the available data rather than by geology, a gap tied to the antimony price falling out of favour at the time. The zone remains open for exploration targeting.





Figure 1. Steller Gold-Silver Project (170 km2) in southern Yukon, showing the distribution of gold-(silver) deposits (e.g., Skukum Creek and Mt Skukum), as well as antimony prospects (e.g., Becker-Cochran and Porter). Steller Project area underlay comprised of pseudo-colour TMI from airborne magnetic survey data, which drapes over grey-scale regional satellite image.





Figure 2. Kilometre-scale antimony soil and rock anomaly over Steller Project. (Left): Colour contoured rock and soil survey showing antimony anomaly over Steller Project area (East). (Right): Pseudo-colour Total Magnetic Intensity Map over Steller Project area (East).

The Workings the Drill Follows

Antimony was found on the flank of Carbon Hill in 1906, and the belt was mapped by the Geological Survey of Canada in 1912. In 1964 Yukon Antimony Corporation Ltd. was formed to develop it. The company stripped the Becker-Cochran showing along strike, and in 1965 began driving a tunnel, developing the zone underground on two levels, and mapping and sampling what was uncovered. Workings have remained dormant since that time.1

Becker-Cochran, One of the Many Targets at Steller

Drilling at Becker-Cochran has been part of the Company's 2026 exploration plan from the outset. Blue Jay is drilling a number of targets at Steller this year, and Becker-Cochran is a deliberate exception to the Company's core gold and silver drill target focus, forming no part of the Project's current Mineral Resource Estimate.

What the historical record at Becker-Cochran does provide is further evidence of something the Company has said since acquiring Steller: this is a district, not a single deposit. The approximately 170 km² land package, located 55 kilometres south of Whitehorse and accessible by road, includes a mine that has already produced gold, two additional gold and gold-silver deposits hosted in different geological styles, a processing plant, and kilometres of underground workings. On the eastern side of the property lies the antimony ground that attracted an earlier generation of prospectors. All of it traces back to Eocene-age magmatic-epithermal activity manifesting a widespread mineralized system, and systems like this rarely leave only one deposit behind. Becker-Cochran is not a departure from the plan. It is another target within a property that continues to unveil its potential to host multiple attractive mineralized targets.

(1) Further detail regarding the Becker-Cochran occurrence, including its discovery, historical exploration, underground development, drilling and sampling, and regarding the Steller Gold Project and its current Mineral Resource Estimate, is set out in the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Steller Gold Project, Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada," prepared for the Company by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. with an effective date of October 31, 2025, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Investors Relation / Marketing Agreement

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a service agreement (the "Agreement") with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"). Under the terms of the Agreement, among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain marketing and advertising services to the Company, including conducting interviews with the Company, and producing content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base via e-mail and posts to RSD's website. These services may constitute "Investor Relations Activities" as defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Agreement has a 12-month term ending September 1, 2027, with an initiation fee of US$8,500 due on TSXV approval and a monthly fee of US$2,450 due upon RSD providing an invoice at the end of each month for services rendered. There are no performance factors in the Agreement, and no securities of the Company will be issued to RSD or any of its authorized representatives as compensation. Either party may terminate the Agreement at any time, with or without cause, by providing the other party with at least thirty (30) days prior written notice. Termination will become effective upon expiration of the thirty (30) day notice period. All amounts due and obligations accrued through the effective date of termination will remain due and payable in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

RSD's contact details are as follows:

Attention: Gerardo Del Real, 2250 Double Creek Dr #5669, Round Rock, TX 78665, USA

Email: editor@resourcestockdigest.com; Phone: (844) 334-4700.

RSD is owned and operated by Nicholas Hodge and Gerardo Del Real and is based in Round, Rock, Texas, USA. Neither RSD nor Messrs. Del Real and Hodge have any present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest. RSD and its principals, Messrs. Del Real and Hodge, are considered arm's-length to the Company and have no relationship with the Company outside of this Agreement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Information

Information in this news release regarding the discovery, historical exploration, underground development, drilling and sampling at the Becker-Cochran occurrence is derived from publications and reports prepared before NI 43-101 came into force, together with information summarized in the technical report referred to above. The Company has not independently verified this historical information, and it should not be relied upon. The sampling and analytical procedures used, the laboratories engaged, and the quality assurance and quality control protocols applied are not known to the Company and cannot be verified, and any samples described are selective and not necessarily representative of mineralization on the Property. Historical results are not necessarily indicative of the results of the drilling or metallurgical programs now underway. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify or classify the historical information as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating it as such. No mineral resource has been estimated for antimony mineralization at Becker-Cochran, no economic assessment of the occurrence has been undertaken, and antimony mineralization forms no part of the current Mineral Resource Estimate for the Steller Gold Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Blue Jay Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions. For more information, please visit: www.bluejaygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

signed "Geordie Mark"

Geordie Mark, CEO

For additional information contact:

BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

Geordie Mark

CEO

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

info@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059 Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

eric@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the results of drilling at the Becker-Cochran occurrence, the timing and scope of the rest of the Company's exploration program, and future business plans of the Company. Such information involves known and unknown risks, including the receipt of regulatory approval, the results of future financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Blue Jay in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Blue Jay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68893a38-b17c-497a-a8f6-c22ed5101efb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37f689c9-0a01-44e1-a436-c91cbb680098