Aqua Metals and WMC Sign LOI Covering 100% of Planned Lithium Carbonate Output from First Commercial-Scale AquaRefining Facility

Project Headwaters aims to be first commercial-scale deployment of AquaRefining for lithium carbonate production

Planned output of approximately 7,000 metric tons through 2032 represents roughly $135 million of illustrative gross value at current market pricing

RENO, Nev., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, today announced that it has signed a non-binding six-year letter of intent ("LOI") with WMC Group AG("WMC"), a global, leading commodity merchant active in the battery raw material value chain, covering 100% of the planned lithium carbonate output from Project Headwaters, which is expected to be the first commercial-scale deployment of the Company's AquaRefining process for lithium carbonate production. Project Headwaters is Aqua Metals' planned commercial recycling and refining facility in the Midwestern United States.

Once operational, Project Headwaters is expected to produce approximately 7,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate through 2032, beginning with 250 metric tons in 2028 and ramping to 2,250 metric tons annually by 2032. Based on current market pricing, those produced volumes would represent approximately $135 million of gross lithium carbonate value. Actual realized revenue would depend on future commodity prices, product qualification, final pricing terms and actual production.

The LOI provides for market-indexed pricing and contemplates collaboration between Aqua Metals and WMC on feedstock sourcing, tolling and product qualification. The parties are targeting execution of a definitive offtake agreement by September 30, 2026.

U.S. Policy Creates Urgent Need for Domestic Refining Capacity

The agreement comes as U.S. policy is fundamentally reshaping the domestic battery recycling market.

On July 30, 2026, the President issued a determination under the Defense Production Act identifying recoverable critical minerals, including lithium-ion battery black mass, as "industrial resources necessary to promote the national defense." Beginning August 27, 2026, a new Bureau of Industry and Security rule requires U.S. persons selling lithium-ion battery black mass to allocate 100% of monthly sales to U.S. persons absent an exception. Together, the two actions create immediate need for domestic capacity to refine those materials into usable critical-mineral products.

"Project Headwaters was designed around the premise that the United States needs the ability not only to collect and process spent batteries, but to refine those materials domestically into products that can re-enter the supply chain," said Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Metals. "The United States needs the ability to collect and process spent batteries, and to refine those materials domestically into products that can re-enter the supply chain. Federal policy is now reinforcing that need."

Commercial Validation of Aqua Metals' Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

The LOI follows the Company's recent commercial sale of battery-grade lithium carbonate produced through its recycling platform to a U.S. customer at market-based pricing, direct evidence that recycled lithium from the AquaRefining platform meets customer requirements and commands market pricing.

"We have moved past demonstrating that we can produce battery-grade lithium carbonate," Cotton said. "We have sold it commercially in the United States at market pricing, and WMC has signed an LOI covering the planned Headwaters output. Both steps de-risk the commercial case for the project."

"WMC is pleased to work with Aqua Metals as it advances Project Headwaters and expands domestic battery-material refining capacity. We believe that their ability to produce high-quality products, combined with our market expertise, will help strengthen the US critical mineral supply chain," said Sander Elting, Chief Executive Officer of WMC.

European Deployment Under Discussion

Beyond the Project Headwaters offtake relationship, the LOI contemplates broader collaboration between Aqua Metals and Liminal by WMC, an integrated partner of WMC Group, which is developing battery recycling, metals recovery and refinery facilities across the Netherlands and Canada.

Aqua Metals believes that collaboration could over time create opportunities for the deployment or licensing of AquaRefining technology in additional markets, including Europe. Any technology licensing, deployment or joint-development arrangement would be subject to separate negotiation and definitive agreements.

Additional U.S. Refining Opportunity

The broader WMC LOI also contemplates refined products from additional U.S. recycling and refining capacity currently under development by Aqua Metals in response to the changing domestic market created by the new restrictions on black mass sales.

The proposed offtake applies only to refined lithium, nickel and cobalt products and does not include recovered aluminum, copper, graphite, iron phosphate or other recovered materials, intermediates or by-products unless separately agreed between the parties.

The LOI is non-binding, except for certain customary provisions. There can be no assurance that Aqua Metals and WMC will enter into a definitive agreement, that Project Headwaters will be financed or constructed on the anticipated schedule, or that anticipated production volumes or values will be achieved. The approximately $135 million figure represents an illustrative potential gross value based on current market pricing and anticipated Project Headwaters lithium carbonate production and is not contracted revenue, backlog or a guarantee of future sales.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) is commercializing a lower-cost approach to recovering and processing critical minerals in the United States. Its patented AquaRefining process is designed to eliminate costly one-time-use chemicals, reduce waste streams and associated disposal costs, and provide a safer working environment than conventional metals processing methods.

The Company's staged commercialization strategy combines established mechanical processing with AquaRefining technology. Through its planned Headwaters ARC campus, Aqua Metals intends to recover copper, aluminum and black mass from segregated LFP battery materials using commercially proven equipment, establishing a pathway to revenue through processing before adding a simplified AquaRefining process to recover and valorize lithium carbonate and iron phosphate. The planned Headwaters ARC campus is designed to expand over time to process NMC battery materials and other critical mineral feedstocks, leveraging a common processing platform to serve multiple domestic supply chains.

Aqua Metals is advancing applications across battery materials, rare earth elements and other critical mineral resources. Its strategy is designed to support advanced U.S. manufacturing, create high-quality domestic jobs, strengthen resilient domestic supply chains, and enable lower-cost production of critical minerals essential to energy storage, electrification, defense and other strategic industries. For more information, visit www.aquametals.com

About WMC

WMC is an independent and innovative commodity merchant, providing long-term supply, offtake, marketing, and financing solutions in both the battery materials and nuclear industries. With offices in Amsterdam, Denver, Hong Kong and Zug, WMC has extensive reach in trading and financing key energy transition commodities globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the proposed relationship with WMC; execution of a definitive offtake agreement; financing, development, construction, commissioning and operation of Project Headwaters and other potential facilities; anticipated production volumes and product values; future commodity prices; product qualification; the impact of U.S. laws and regulations on the battery recycling market; future domestic refining demand; potential strategic collaboration with WMC and its asset development subsidiary, Liminal; and potential licensing or deployment of AquaRefining technology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) even if it does, the Company's ability to ability to derive the expected benefits from such agreement; (iii) the Company's ability to obtain the financing necessary to complete the development of its proposed Project Headwaters facility and otherwise secure long-term site control, negotiate and execute definitive agreements, obtain permits and approvals, concerning Project Headwaters, (iv) the risk that the Company may be able to obtain the additional capital required to maintain its current level of operations and (v) those additional risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aqua Metals undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



Contacts

For Media and Investor Inquiries: aquametals@icrinc.com