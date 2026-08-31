NVIDIA and MediaTek Deepen Long-Standing Partnership to Build AI Edge to Cloud Computing Platforms

Companies Expand Collaboration Across Multigenerational Cloud AI Factories, Local AI Computing and Automotive

MediaTek to Adopt New NVIDIA NVLink Fusion Platform, Helping Customers Take Custom XPUs to NVIDIA NVLink-Connected, Rack-Scale AI Factories

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA and MediaTek today announced a deepening of their longstanding collaboration to build the next generations of AI computing platforms - spanning AI infrastructure, local AI computing and automotive.

As part of the expanded collaboration, MediaTek will adopt the NVIDIA NVLink Fusion platform to provide hyperscalers, cloud service providers and frontier model developers with a prevalidated path to develop custom XPUs and bring them into NVIDIA NVLink-connected, rack-scale AI factories.

The companies combine NVIDIA's accelerated computing, AI, graphics and software platforms with MediaTek's leadership in custom silicon, high-performance computing, power-efficient system-on-chip (SoC) design, advanced packaging, interconnects and connectivity.

NVIDIA has also invested $3.5 billion in convertible bonds issued by MediaTek.

NVIDIA and MediaTek are collaborating in three major areas:

AI infrastructure: MediaTek will work with NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion ecosystem to enable customers to develop custom AI infrastructure designed to integrate with NVIDIA rack-scale systems and AI factories.

MediaTek will work with NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion ecosystem to enable customers to develop custom AI infrastructure designed to integrate with NVIDIA rack-scale systems and AI factories. Local AI computing: The companies will continue to collaborate on multiple generations of NVIDIA RTX Spark and DGX Spark PC chips, powering consumer PCs, AI developer supercomputers and enterprise-class workstations, that integrate NVIDIA GPUs with MediaTek SoCs.

The companies will continue to collaborate on multiple generations of NVIDIA RTX Spark and DGX Spark PC chips, powering consumer PCs, AI developer supercomputers and enterprise-class workstations, that integrate NVIDIA GPUs with MediaTek SoCs. Automotive: MediaTek and NVIDIA will continue developing platforms for AI-powered, software-defined vehicles in the era of physical AI.



"AI is transforming every computing platform - from the world's largest AI factories to the PC and the car," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "MediaTek is one of the world's great semiconductor companies, with exceptional expertise in system-on-chip design, connectivity, leading performance and power efficiency. Together, we're building platforms that bring NVIDIA accelerated computing to new markets and give customers the freedom to create differentiated AI systems at enormous scale."

"MediaTek and NVIDIA share a vision for making advanced AI computing pervasive across the technology landscape," said Rick Tsai, vice chairman and CEO of MediaTek. "NVIDIA's investment strengthens a collaboration that spans cloud AI infrastructure, local AI computing and automotive in the era of physical AI. By combining NVIDIA's leadership in accelerated computing and AI software ecosystem with MediaTek's expertise in a diverse AI technology portfolio from edge to cloud, and our leadership position in custom silicon, we can accelerate innovation for our customers."

Building Custom AI Infrastructure With NVLink Fusion Platform

MediaTek will offer the NVLink Fusion platform as a design foundation for customers developing custom AI accelerators, enabling their platforms to evolve alongside future NVIDIA architectures.

The NVLink Fusion platform provides a prebuilt, prequalified and system-prevalidated foundation for multi-die XPU development - accelerating the path from silicon and advanced packaging to rack-scale systems.

The NVLink Fusion platform brings together the critical technologies surrounding a custom XPU, including:

NVIDIA NVLink Fusion chiplet , connecting XPUs to the NVIDIA NVLink scale-up fabric using NVIDIA photonics or electrical interconnects.

, connecting XPUs to the NVIDIA NVLink scale-up fabric using NVIDIA photonics or electrical interconnects. NVIDIA NVLink-C2C , providing high-bandwidth, energy-efficient connectivity between XPUs, NVIDIA Rosa CPUs and other compatible processors.

, providing high-bandwidth, energy-efficient connectivity between XPUs, NVIDIA Rosa CPUs and other compatible processors. NVIDIA NVHBM, integrating customized memory capabilities to increase bandwidth and energy efficiency while dedicating more silicon area to compute.



Building a custom accelerator is only the beginning of deploying custom XPUs in rack-scale AI factories. Integrating multi-die architectures, advanced packaging, high-speed SerDes, HBM, I/O and scale-up networking into a manufacturable, production-ready system requires extensive chip-to-rack engineering, qualification and supply-chain support.

Rather than engineering and qualifying every element surrounding a custom XPU from the ground up, customers can focus resources on the differentiated compute that defines their platforms while relying on NVIDIA and MediaTek for the NVLink connectivity, memory architecture, packaging, manufacturing and rack-scale technologies required for production deployment.

Customers can bring their XPU designs to MediaTek and tailor connectivity, memory, packaging, performance and power characteristics to their workloads and infrastructure requirements.

Additionally, MediaTek is part of the broader NVIDIA NVLink Fusion ecosystem, which enables hyperscalers, cloud service providers and frontier model developers to seamlessly connect custom XPUs to NVIDIA's AI infrastructure.

With NVLink Fusion, partners can leverage NVIDIA's proven scale-up and scale-out technology stack and ecosystem, as well as the NVIDIA MGX rack-scale architecture, to reduce development complexity, increase performance and accelerate time to market for semi-custom AI factories.

Bringing Supercomputers to Local AI Computing

NVIDIA and MediaTek are collaborating to advance local AI computing for the era of generative and agentic AI, combining NVIDIA's leadership in accelerated computing with MediaTek's expertise in high-performance, power-efficient system-on-chip design.

MediaTek collaborated with NVIDIA on the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip that powers NVIDIA DGX Spark, which combines an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU and Grace CPU connected by NVLink-C2C to bring powerful AI capabilities to edge systems. The companies have extended their collaboration with NVIDIA RTX Spark to power the next generation of consumer PCs redefined for the AI era.

Advancing the AI-Defined Vehicle in the Era of Physical AI

Additionally, NVIDIA and MediaTek are collaborating across multiple generations to advance AI-powered, software-defined vehicles, combining MediaTek's automotive system-on-chip design leadership with NVIDIA's accelerated computing, AI, graphics and software.

MediaTek Dimensity Auto platforms integrate NVIDIA technologies to deliver advanced AI and NVIDIA RTX graphics for intelligent vehicle cockpits and can work alongside NVIDIA DRIVE AGX. The companies continue to build on this foundation across future generations, creating a scalable architecture for increasingly intelligent, AI-defined vehicles.

About MediaTek

MediaTek (TWSE: 2454) is a global leader in fabless semiconductor design, powering AI from the edge to the cloud.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Allie Courtney

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Toshiya Hari

Investor Relations

NVIDIA Corporation

ir@nvidia.com

Kevin Keating

Director of Communications

MediaTek

PR@mediatek.com

MediaTek Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release relates solely to the business collaboration between MediaTek and NVIDIA and is intended to describe the nature and context of the collaboration between MediaTek and NVIDIA. It does not constitute, and should not be construed as, any business, operational, financial, revenue, earnings, or other forecast information under applicable Taiwan laws and regulations. The implementation, success, and commercial outcome of the collaboration, including any related product development activities, are subject to various uncertainties and risks. Important factors include the impact of competitive products and pricing, timely acceptance of products design by our customers, timely introduction of new technologies, ability to ramp new products into volume, industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products, market oversupply, availability of manufacturing capacity, financial stability in end markets, potential difficulties in talents retention, unexpected costs and expenses, global economic conditions or non-economic conditions and any other risks factors. MediaTek makes no representation, warranty, or assurance regarding the achievement of any anticipated objectives, milestones, performance, or results arising from the collaboration. Investors are advised to exercise independent judgment and conduct their own evaluation before making any investment decision. Any investment decision should not be based solely on the information contained in this press release.



MediaTek, MediaTek logo, and Dimensity Auto are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of MediaTek Inc. All other company names, product names, service marks, and logos referenced herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

NVIDIA Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: expectations with respect to NVIDIA's partnership with MediaTek, and the benefits and impact thereof; expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA's ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on NVIDIA's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX Spark, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, NVIDIA MGX, NVIDIA RTX, NVIDIA RTX Spark, NVLink and NVLink Fusion are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

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MediaTek and NVIDIA

MediaTek and NVIDIA