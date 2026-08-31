Six-months results of AB Rokiskio suris Group for 2026

In January-June 2026, the consolidated unaudited sales of Rokiskio suris AB Group amounted to EUR 173,198 thousand, i.e. 18.25% less than in the same period in 2025 (EUR 211,873 thousand).

Rokiskio suris AB Group earned a net profit of EUR 9,658 thousand in the first 6 months of 2026 (net profitability 5.58%). At the same time, the Group had a net profit of EUR 10,288 thousand in the first 6 months of 2025 (net profitability 4.86%).

The EBITDA of the Rokiskio suris AB Group for the first half of 2026 - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation - amounted to EUR 15,765 thousand. EBITDA for the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 17,730 thousand.

CEO

Dalius Trumpa

+370 458 55200