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WKN: A0B6R1 | ISIN: LT0000100372 | Ticker-Symbol: YTV
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 08:09
4,420 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ROKISKIO SURIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROKISKIO SURIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3204,80016:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 15:48 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Six-months results of AB Rokiskio suris Group for 2026

In January-June 2026, the consolidated unaudited sales of Rokiskio suris AB Group amounted to EUR 173,198 thousand, i.e. 18.25% less than in the same period in 2025 (EUR 211,873 thousand).

Rokiskio suris AB Group earned a net profit of EUR 9,658 thousand in the first 6 months of 2026 (net profitability 5.58%). At the same time, the Group had a net profit of EUR 10,288 thousand in the first 6 months of 2025 (net profitability 4.86%).

The EBITDA of the Rokiskio suris AB Group for the first half of 2026 - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation - amounted to EUR 15,765 thousand. EBITDA for the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 17,730 thousand.

CEO
Dalius Trumpa
+370 458 55200


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.