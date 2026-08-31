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WKN: 766458 | ISIN: US15135B1017 | Ticker-Symbol: QEN
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 17:50
54,96 Euro
-1,68 % -0,94
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTENE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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CENTENE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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54,6254,7617:55
54,5654,7417:55
PR Newswire
31.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Centene Corporation: Centene Appoints New Chief Information Officer

Bradley Bolivar Appointed Chief Information Officer, Bringing Nearly Three Decades of Technology Leadership Experience

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today announced the appointment of Bradley Bolivar as Chief Information Officer, effective August 31.

"We are entering a new era where data, technology and AI are not just business enablers, but strategic capabilities that shape how we operate, innovate and create value," said Chief Executive Officer Sarah M. London. "Brad's proven ability to solve complex technology challenges will position Centene to deliver simpler, better health experiences and improved outcomes for the nation's most underserved populations."

Mr. Bolivar served as Chief Information Officer at Fannie Mae where he led enterprise technology strategy across application development, infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, artificial intelligence and workplace technology. During his tenure, he accelerated enterprise modernization efforts, strengthened technology resilience and governance, and expanded the use of AI and automation to improve operational performance. Mr. Bolivar brings nearly three decades of technology leadership experience spanning financial services, media and consulting, including senior leadership roles at Fannie Mae and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

"I am honored to join Centene at such an important moment for the industry. Healthcare is undergoing rapid change, creating an opportunity to reimagine how technology, data and innovation can improve experiences and drive better outcomes," said Mr. Bolivar. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and helping Centene continue advancing its mission of transforming the health of the communities it serves."

Mr. Bolivar succeeds Brian LeClaire, who will retire by the end of October 2026, as planned.

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans), as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace.

SOURCE Centene Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.