Centene Corporation: Centene Appoints New Chief Information Officer

Bradley Bolivar Appointed Chief Information Officer, Bringing Nearly Three Decades of Technology Leadership Experience

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today announced the appointment of Bradley Bolivar as Chief Information Officer, effective August 31.

"We are entering a new era where data, technology and AI are not just business enablers, but strategic capabilities that shape how we operate, innovate and create value," said Chief Executive Officer Sarah M. London. "Brad's proven ability to solve complex technology challenges will position Centene to deliver simpler, better health experiences and improved outcomes for the nation's most underserved populations."

Mr. Bolivar served as Chief Information Officer at Fannie Mae where he led enterprise technology strategy across application development, infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, artificial intelligence and workplace technology. During his tenure, he accelerated enterprise modernization efforts, strengthened technology resilience and governance, and expanded the use of AI and automation to improve operational performance. Mr. Bolivar brings nearly three decades of technology leadership experience spanning financial services, media and consulting, including senior leadership roles at Fannie Mae and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

"I am honored to join Centene at such an important moment for the industry. Healthcare is undergoing rapid change, creating an opportunity to reimagine how technology, data and innovation can improve experiences and drive better outcomes," said Mr. Bolivar. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and helping Centene continue advancing its mission of transforming the health of the communities it serves."

Mr. Bolivar succeeds Brian LeClaire, who will retire by the end of October 2026, as planned.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans), as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace.

SOURCE Centene Corporation